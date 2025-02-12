The Secret of Infanta Cristina and Pablo Urdangarin Comes to Light and Everyone Is Amazed

Infanta Cristina and Pablo Urdangarin have once again become the center of attention after one of their big secrets has come to light. Mother and son have left more than one person speechless by confirming what their most immediate plans are.

It was at the end of October when Luis Pliego raised all the alarms around the former Duchess of Palma. At that time, the journalist claimed on TardeAR that the daughter of Juan Carlos I had repurchased the first house she lived in with Iñaki Urdangarin in Barcelona.

Since then, several pieces of information have emerged regarding this. As it has been revealed, Infanta Cristina's intention is to spend more time in Spain, a decision she has made following her reconciliation with her brother Felipe VI.

This way, the former Duchess of Palma will lead a life between Barcelona and Geneva. However, this luxurious apartment will not be unoccupied at any time, as, after the renovations being carried out, Pablo Urdangarin will make it his permanent residence.

The Secret of Infanta Cristina and Pablo Urdangarin, Uncovered

After having been settled in Geneva for 10 years, everything indicates that Infanta Cristina wants to spend more time with her loved ones. This is why, a few months ago, she didn't think twice about repurchasing the apartment where Pablo Urdangarin and his siblings were raised.

It is a 3,229 sq. ft. (300 square meters) residence located on Pedralbes Avenue, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Barcelona. She lived there with her family from 1999 to 2005.

Currently, this property is under renovation. Therefore, until her apartment is ready to move into, Infanta Cristina has settled in the Zarzuela Palace. This detail reveals the good relationship she currently maintains with her brother Felipe VI.

It was precisely within the royal family's residence where Pablo Urdangarin's mother suffered a minor domestic accident. This mishap has forced her to wear her left arm in a sling for several weeks.

It was in January when it came to light that Infanta Cristina had decided to give her Barcelona home a facelift. So she started some renovations in which she has actively participated.

However, on January 22, Semana raised all the alarms around the former Duchess of Palma, all by publishing images of her with her arm immobilized.

Although it is only now that more details have emerged regarding this. According to Vanitatis, Infanta Cristina suffered a blow to her left shoulder in Zarzuela, an accident that still prevents her from moving normally.