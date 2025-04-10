Scandal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: They Reveal What's Happening in Their House

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been the subject of global attention, but behind the cameras lie lesser-known stories about the workers who worked for the couple. There is talk of the "Sussex Survivors' Club," formed by former employees who left their positions due to significant psychological tensions experienced in their work environment. Some claim to have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, while others simply resigned because they couldn't deal with the constant pressure.

A Work Environment Marked by Pressure

The pressure on the Sussexes' employees was so intense that several staff members decided to leave their positions due to the emotional impact. One of the most talked-about cases is that of Melissa Touabti, who worked as Meghan Markle's personal assistant: according to reports, Touabti resigned due to her boss's "traumatizing" behavior. The most famous incident occurred when Meghan asked her to order personalized red blankets for a party at Sandringham.

| Europa Press, Pexels, Kristina Paukshtite

When the blankets arrived, the shade of red was not suitable for Meghan, which triggered a furious reaction from the Duchess and led Touabti to leave her position. This incident, widely discussed by biographers like Robert Lacey, reflects constant tension in the work environment within the Sussex court. Despite her resignation, other accounts suggest that the Duchess was not the only one responsible for creating a complicated climate.

The Other Side of the Story: The Sussexes' Perspective

Others like Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of Finding Freedom, have a different view: according to them, the Duke and Duchess were not disappointed with Touabti's departure. In their book, they explain that from the beginning of their engagement, Prince Harry insisted that Meghan Markle have a team to adapt to royal life. This team included figures like Amy Pickerill, who became the Duchess of Sussex's private secretary, and Heather Wong, who had worked in the Obama administration.

| Europa Press

Despite having a trusted team, by the end of 2019 all the key staff members of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had left their positions. Work pressure, incompatibility, and lack of agreement were the main reasons that led these employees to resign. According to Lacey, some of them created the "Sussex Survivors' Club," a group of former workers who lived to tell their experiences.

The Toxicity of the Environment: Was Meghan Markle the Only One to Blame?

The atmosphere at Kensington Palace was described as "feverish" and full of tensions. Many employees reported feeling emotionally exhausted due to Meghan and Harry's high expectations. It is claimed that Meghan often drew employees into her circle of trust, flattering them and asking them to help with tasks that didn't always correspond to their position.

| Sussex.com

Despite the criticisms, Meghan and Harry defend their leadership style and dismiss the accusations as part of a smear campaign. Their representatives claim that the accusations are old and misinterpreted, designed to damage Meghan's image.

Prince Harry's Resignation: Another Sign of Conflict

Recently, Prince Harry resigned from his position at the Sentebale organization, following a dispute with the board's chair, Sophie Chandauka, who accused him of harassment and bullying. This situation reflects the growing unrest within his close circle and the difficulties they have faced since deciding to step away from their roles within the royal family. The Charity Commission is investigating the situation, and Harry hopes the truth will be uncovered.

The "Sussex Survivors' Club" could continue to grow, as the couple tries to overcome the work and personal traumas that have marked their path.