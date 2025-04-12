Mary of Denmark's €300,000 Scandal That Frederick Can No Longer Cover Up

Mary of Denmark is known for her elegance and impeccable style. Although she doesn't always carry a bag during her official engagements, when she does, she makes sure to choose trend-setting pieces. From clutches and handbags to larger models for everyday use, the Danish princess has an extensive collection of accessories that stand out for their quality and exclusivity.

Over the years, Mary has become a fashion icon, and her handbag choices have not gone unnoticed. Her taste for top-level designs has been documented, and fashion experts are aware of her most notable selections. However, what stands out the most is the variety and balance between sophistication and accessibility that she keeps in her looks.

Mary of Denmark's top-level Collection That Has Grown Over Time

Mary of Denmark has not only accumulated a large number of handbags but has also made them an essential part of her wardrobe. According to an analysis conducted a few years ago, the princess has more than 400 handbags stored in her locker room, which occupies three rooms in Amalienborg Palace. Estimates indicated that the total value of this collection could exceed 1.5 million Danish kroner (around 300,000 euros).

Over time, that amount has only increased, as her collection includes top-level pieces from brands like Chanel, Anya Hindmarch, and Hermès. One of the most valuable treasures in her collection is a Birkin from Hermès, made of black crocodile leather, priced at 77,000 euros. This handbag, considered one of the most expensive in the world, reflects the level of exclusivity and top-level that characterizes the princess's choices.

top-level Handbags and Accessible Design in Mary of Denmark's Collection

Among the princess's favorite models, several stand out that have been seen on numerous occasions during her public appearances. One of her favorites is the Whitney Small bag by Max Mara, in powder pink, with front stitching. She has carried this bag on multiple occasions, including her trip to Brazil in October 2024.

Another model that has caught attention is the Maud by Anya Hindmarch, a purse-style bag with a metallic clasp and decorative tassels. Mary of Denmark debuted it during the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassy in Berlin, in October 2024, and has used it on several occasions since then.

Although Mary is known for her love of top-level brands, she also chooses affordable options, like the Massimo Dutti bag she wore during her meeting with Queen Letizia. This bag, with a simple yet elegant design, was the perfect complement to her look. Despite this, her taste for top-level products continues to cause a stir.