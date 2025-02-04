Sara Carbonero receives an unexpected message from Iker Casillas that changes many things

Sara Carbonero has received an unexpected gesture from Iker Casillas on the occasion of her 41st birthday. Last Monday, February 3, the Manchegan celebrated her big day surrounded by her loved ones, and her ex-husband's move was surprising. A move that changes many things between them, as it is the first time in four years that Iker publicly shares a message for Sara.

It was Carbonero who shared on her profile the congratulatory message Iker sent her. The journalist added an emoticon of hands forming a heart and stars as a thank you. Without a doubt, a gesture from Casillas, who is currently in the spotlight due to his latest controversy with a well-known adult film actress.

Iker Casillas takes an unexpected step with Sara Carbonero

Yesterday, Monday, February 3, Sara Carbonero turned 41, and her social media was filled with congratulatory messages. Isabel Jiménez, Sara's great friend, with whom she celebrated her birthday party last weekend, didn't miss the occasion. Iker Casillas also surprised by having a gesture with his ex-wife that caught attention.

Sara has shared in her stories some of the congratulations she received from the most important people in her life. Among them, the unexpected message that Casillas sent to his ex-wife on her birthday stood out. With a beautiful photo of her, the former goalkeeper took a significant step with the mother of his children.

This gesture from Iker changes many things between them, as it is the first time there has been this public exchange of messages. Sara replied to Casillas with an emoticon of hands forming a heart and stars, thus showing the good relationship they maintain.

Since they ended their marriage four years ago, there has been no public interaction between Sara and Iker. Hence, the former Real Madrid player has now surprised with this unexpected message to Carbonero.

Especially considering the controversy caused by the images and subsequent interview with Claudia Bavel. The adult film actress revealed her encounters with Iker, as well as the racy messages they exchanged. This has left Casillas in a complicated media situation.

Sara Carbonero confirms her relationship with Iker Casillas

Four years ago, Sara and Iker's paths took different directions. They opted for discretion and never publicly disclosed the reason that led them to make that decision. Since then, many rumors have pointed to alleged infidelities by Casillas during his marriage to Carbonero.

During this time, they have tried to lead a discreet life despite the interest their respective lives still generate. Recently, it has been known that Sara has ended her relationship with Nacho Taboada and might have found happiness again with a mysterious man. Meanwhile, Iker's relationship with the press is much more tense.

The former player has had tensions with the media for revealing some of his conquests. The latest one, Claudia Bavel, who sat on ¡De Viernes! to air her romance with Iker and their torrid messages.

Regarding the current state of the relationship between Iker and Sara, the protagonists have never spoken out. Despite following each other on social media, there has been no public interaction between them, which suggests they maintain a tense relationship. However, Casillas's message to Sara for her birthday changes everything and shows that there is indeed a bond between them.