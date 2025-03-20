Sandra Barneda Censors Rubén Torres's Information on 'The Island of Temptations'

During the second final debate of La isla de las tentaciones, Sandra Barneda made an important decision regarding Rubén Torres. The television host didn't think twice about censoring information that the tempter was willing to share with the viewers.

This Wednesday, March 19, several of the couples who have been part of the eighth edition of this well-known reality show have become the main protagonists of the night.

However, even though all of them arrived at the set with information about their respective personal situations, there is no doubt that Bayan was the center of attention.

The young woman arrived determined to tell the whole truth about Rubén Torres, the tempter with whom she had a connection and with whom she tried to start a relationship outside the show. "Tonight you told me that someone's mask was going to fall off," Sandra Barneda commented as soon as she saw her arrive.

At that moment, Bayan didn't hesitate to assert that everything she experienced with the firefighter in the Dominican Republic was a farce. Moreover, just before he entered the set to tell his side of the story, the young woman took the opportunity to make a request to him.

"I hope he is sincere, let's see if he at least manages it today. He sold us all a role, especially me, he deceived us," she assured, leaving Sandra Barneda very surprised.

Sandra Barneda Stops Rubén Torres in the Debate of 'La isla de las tentaciones': "It Sounded Like Contempt to Me"

Very hurt, Bayan shared with Sandra Barneda how disappointed she is with Rubén Torres for everything that has happened after his time on La isla de las tentaciones:

"I ask him to be sincere about what happened on La isla de las tentaciones, about his feelings, about everything.[...]If someone who wants to marry me acts like him... God save me from someone like that! He told me because he's a liar, he loves the role of prince."

At that moment, Rubén Torres took the floor to explain what really happened with the person who was waiting for him in Madrid. Additionally, he mentioned the bouquets of flowers he had arranged before his trip to the Dominican Republic.

"She didn't want to be with me because she didn't want to be with anyone from this world. I had a bouquet of roses scheduled for her because I liked that person," he assured at first.

Furthermore, Rubén Torres explained to Sandra Barneda that "since I didn't have a relationship with her, I let myself go with Bayan, but after leaving the show, I talked to her again."

Tired of so many lies, the host didn't hesitate to be very critical of the firefighter, questioning his attitude not only toward her and Bayan but also toward the entire team.

"I'm going to tell you something, I understand that your partner doesn't like these types of shows, but I find it rude that you say you no longer want to be part of this. It sounded like contempt to me, and it hurts me. This show is very big, and it hurts me... And you are part of it."

After this harsh reprimand from Sandra Barneda, Rubén Torres took a step back: "I explained myself poorly." "I know I'm part of the show, but if I already have a partner, she has to respect that I no longer want to meet with her or continue down this path," he added afterward.