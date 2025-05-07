The Royal Family Trembles: They've Announced the Worst Exclusive About Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia has once again become the protagonist of a news story that has nothing to do with her recent reunion with her daughter, Princess Leonor, in Panama. According to Diego Arrabal on his YouTube channel, Felipe VI's wife made a controversial decision after photos of her daughter in a bikini came to light. Specifically, Queen Letizia ordered the suspension of two of the five bodyguards who were on duty at the time the mentioned photos were taken.

The monarch demanded explanations over the phone from the security members responsible for ensuring the heir's safety. Letizia, according to the Marbella journalist, "got very angry, flew into a rage, and wanted to know who was traveling with her that day."

¡ESCÁNDALO REAL! FILTRADA LA ORDEN DE LA REINA LETIZIA:¡A LA CALLE Y SUSPENDIDOS DE EMPLEO Y SUELDO!

The truth is that the mother of the Princess of Asturias did not hesitate when making a decision. The result was that the bodyguards who were watching over the heir at that time were suspended from employment and pay. Both returned to Spain, thus ceasing to serve the eldest daughter of the kings.

Letizia Ordered the Suspension of Her Daughter's Bodyguards

"I think it's too much," remarked the former Telecinco collaborator, who knows firsthand the work paparazzi do. "Too much punishment for such a small thing," Arrabal insisted again about Letizia's decision.

Information that aligns with what was reported by the newspaper El Siglo Digital. The mentioned Panamanian media explained a few days ago that Queen Letizia demanded the dismissal of the bodyguards responsible for Leonor's protection. A consequence that would have occurred for not fulfilling their responsibilities.

| YouTube, Diego Arrabal Paparazzo

Precisely Diego Arrabal already explained to his followers on his channel how the discussed photos that graced the cover of Diez Minutos were taken. The Andalusian assured that it was a freelance photographer who managed to capture Princess Leonor bathing in the sea.

In addition to confirming that the photographer acted on his own, he explained his method. "There's no need to follow the princess, just follow the bodyguards, that's it," Arrabal warned.

Queen Letizia's Concern Beyond the Published Images of Leonor

Afterward, the photographer's strategy was to sit on the beach like any other tourist, waiting for the future queen of Spain to appear. And so it was, then he took the photos and negotiated with the mentioned magazine.

After the publication of the images of Leonor enjoying her free time, it has become known that Letizia is concerned that her daughter's freedom might be curtailed. The consort worries because she wants her to enjoy the experience on the training ship as just another midshipman without neglecting her responsibilities.

| Redes sociales

Neither Queen Letizia nor her husband are willing to let any situation serve as an opportunity to capture images of their daughter. A stance that would justify why Princess Leonor's mother decided to dispense with the mentioned bodyguards.