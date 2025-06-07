The royal family in shock over King Felipe's bad news: there's no solution

King Felipe VI is facing a very delicate family situation. The health of his aunt, Princess Irene of Greece, has suffered irreversible deterioration. This news has caused a deep emotional impact on the entire royal family.

Princess Irene, who is 83 years old, has lived for decades with Queen Emerita Doña Sofía. Both maintain a very close relationship, almost like inseparable sisters. However, the worsening of Irene's health has complicated the relationship between them.

The symptoms presented by the princess are clear and concerning: advanced cognitive deterioration, presumably Alzheimer's, has been confirmed. Reduced mobility and appearances in a wheelchair show the serious state of health she is experiencing.

Queen Sofía suffers with every step her sister's illness takes. After the recent death of her brother Constantino, this new ordeal has diminished her spirits and strength. Her inner circle speaks of a vulnerability and sadness that are already visible to those around her.

Felipe VI intensifies his support for the royal family as the situation worsens

Given the delicate situation, Felipe VI has changed his priorities. His presence at the Zarzuela Palace has increased notably. He wants to be close to Doña Sofía to offer her comfort and support during this difficult time.

The monarch's schedule has been adjusted to be able to attend to this family crisis. Despite his multiple official commitments, Felipe VI dedicates time to caring for Doña Sofía. Discretion and privacy define these family gatherings.

In addition, the royal medical team has also increased monitoring of Queen Emerita's well-being. Signs of frailty and episodes of anxiety have been detected that require constant attention. The royal family seeks to maintain her physical and emotional well-being.

A moment of uncertainty and prudence in the royal household

At Zarzuela, solutions are being considered to ease the situation. One possibility is to transfer Princess Irene to Greece, a place she has expressed as her preference. Although the decision is not yet official, it reflects the search for options to better care for the king's aunt.

This moment has revealed the most human side of the monarchy. Felipe VI tries to balance his duty as head of state with his family responsibilities. Sadness and uncertainty fill the halls of the palace, where an atmosphere of prudence and respect prevails.

The royal family is going through a complicated episode that puts their strength to the test. Princess Irene's health is a matter with no apparent solution. Meanwhile, the focus is on supporting Queen Sofía and maintaining family unity in difficult times.