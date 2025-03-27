Incredible: They Reveal Why Antonio Banderas Decided to Separate from Melanie Griffith

Antonio Banderas wanted to separate because the situation with Melanie Griffith had become too complicated. Over time, both actors acknowledged that the "engine" that drove their relationship simply "stopped." What was once a passionate love story ended up becoming a period of emotional strain for both.

Many years have passed since Melanie Griffith decided to end her marriage with Antonio Banderas and start a new life. Despite the time that has passed, there are still details about their divorce that were not publicly known. Recently, the actress has shared some of them in an interview for the American magazine Porter.

In this interview, Melanie spoke candidly about the reasons that led her to reconsider her marriage. She explained that, in large part, their relationship ended because she felt she had lost her own identity. "Part of the reason my marriage ended is because I personally got stuck. No one was to blame," she confessed.

The actress also assured that she will not make the same mistake in the future. Now, her priority is to enjoy life and feel free to do whatever she wants without ties. Despite the divorce, she maintains an excellent relationship with Antonio Banderas, especially for the well-being of their daughter Stella del Carmen.

However, the end of her marriage with Banderas was not the first for Melanie Griffith. Over the years, she has gone through several divorces, which has allowed her to know herself better. She has also learned to protect herself emotionally and has developed a great reluctance to fall in love again.

"I'm shy with men now, very reluctant. I haven't met anyone in the almost two years we've been divorced," she confessed in the interview. On the other hand, Antonio Banderas quickly found new love with businesswoman Nicole Kimpel, with whom he maintains a stable relationship.

Melanie Griffith: "I Wasn't Aware"

In addition to talking about her divorce, Melanie addressed a topic she has rarely spoken about openly: her cosmetic enhancements. For years, the actress tried to resist aging with various procedures. However, she didn't realize the impact these surgeries had on her image until she started receiving critical comments.

"I wasn't aware until people started saying, but, oh my God, what has she done? I had to go to another doctor to undo many operations. Fortunately, I look much more normal now," she acknowledged honestly. Now, she feels more comfortable with her image and accepts the passage of time more naturally.

Another of the toughest aspects of her life has been her struggle with addictions. In 1988, she entered a rehabilitation center to overcome her alcohol addiction and face one of the greatest challenges of her life. Her decision was not only for herself but also for the well-being of her children.

"I was a functional mother, not like a drunk lying on the floor. I didn't do things I should have done, but I was always alert to my children," she confessed. Her fight for sobriety has been constant, and now she feels stronger and more in control of her life.

Melanie Griffith presents herself today as a renewed woman, who has learned from her mistakes and has found her greatest treasure in tranquility. Her relationship with Antonio Banderas is in the past, but their story together is still remembered by many as one of Hollywood's most iconic.