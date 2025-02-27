Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló Will Earn a Lot of Money Thanks to the Latest Development

Rafa Nadal, supported by his wife Xisca, will open a sports center in Marbella that promises to be a success. The tennis player and his wife have embarked on a new business in Marbella. This project represents a significant step forward in the expansion of the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló have chosen Marbella to open their first Tennis Center in Spain. Within the expansion project initiated by the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in 2018, it was officially announced this Wednesday that this city in Málaga will be the site of the new center. It will become the first in Spain and will join those in Costa Mujeres (Mexico), Sani (Greece) and Hong Kong.

Located within the renovated Hotel Don Carlos in Marbella, part of Selenta Group, the new Rafa Nadal Tennis Center will feature modern facilities. It will consist of seven clay courts where programs for players of all ages and levels will be offered. This new venue is expected to attract a large number of tourists and athletes.

The center's goal is to offer high-quality tennis training. The programs have been developed based on an exclusive training system. This is based on the experience acquired by Rafa Nadal and his technical team over more than 15 years on the professional circuit.

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Center will have more facilities besides the tennis courts. It will include two paddle courts with sea views and a 'pro-shop' store with Nike and Babolat clothing and accessories. Additionally, there will be a small exhibition with some of the trophies Nadal has achieved throughout his career.

According to the Rafa Nadal Academy, Marbella is a key destination in the sun and beach tourism offer. Its varied leisure offer will make the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center an extra attraction for visitors. Thus, they will be able to enjoy an unforgettable vacation while improving their tennis skills.

Specifically, the center will be located in the Don Carlos hotel in Marbella. This hotel will offer tennis players a wide range of leisure activities. If everything goes as planned, Xisca Perelló and her husband will earn a lot of money when the business is in order.

Rafa Nadal Has Broken His Silence

Rafa Nadal himself wanted to share his satisfaction with this launch. "I'm very happy that we're officially announcing the birth of a new Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Marbella. It consolidates the expansion project of our methodology also within Spain," said the tennis player.

Meanwhile, Albert Tomas, CEO of Selenta Group, also expressed his enthusiasm. He stated that the renovation of Don Carlos Marbella "couldn't have a better introduction" than this sports facility. He believes it will be a great attraction for tennis lovers and quality tourism.

"The combination of our top-level facilities, high gastronomy and the new Rafa Nadal Tennis Center will make Don Carlos Marbella an unparalleled destination," Tomas expressed. With this initiative, Nadal and Perelló ensure an important source of income. The project reinforces their presence in the world of sports and top-level tourism.