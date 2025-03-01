Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló, Prepared for the Big News: 'we'll Give More Details Later'

Rafa Nadal announced last October his retirement from tennis courts. At that time the Mallorcan thanked his wife for being the perfect travel companion during all these years of his career. Now, three months after his last match, the French Tennis Federation is considering Nadal as an ambassador: "We will provide more details about this role," they announced just a few days ago.

Gilles Moretton was the one who announced what the aforementioned French organization is preparing and which features the Balearic as the protagonist. "The Rafael Nadal and Roland Garros brands are one, so yes we are considering this with him," he pointed out this week. Additionally, the president of the aforementioned entity revealed that a tribute to the tennis player will be held throughout 2025.

It will be then when Rafa Nadal's new role as the tournament's ambassador will become apparent. News that will have filled both the tennis player and his wife Xisca Perelló with pride and happiness.

Xisca Perelló Will Witness a Very Exciting Moment for Rafa Nadal

Nadal, 14-time Roland Garros champion, played his last match in the French tournament last year. The Balearic is, without a doubt, the most successful player in the history of the French Grand Slam. It is for this reason that he will be the recipient of a "very important" tribute.

Moretton explained that last December he met with Nadal to discuss the ambassador role they have in mind for him.

During these months already retired from tennis, Nadal is enjoying his wife and his son to the fullest. Away from the tennis courts that occupied most of his time, the athlete is happy with his new life.

If Nadal's professional success is indisputable, his solid and stable relationship with his wife is one of his greatest personal triumphs. The couple, despite their youth, have been together almost their entire lives. As a result of their love, Rafael was born, who is now two years old.

Rafa Nadal Has Acknowledged That for Him Family Is "The Most Important Thing"

In his farewell speech, Nadal mentioned the little one. "Coming home and seeing every day how my son is growing has been a force that has really kept me alive," the tennis player acknowledged.

Rafa Nadal, who doesn't hide that for him "family is everything," now reaps the rewards of an impeccable sports career that is valued beyond our borders.

We will have to wait for the celebration of the anticipated tribute in the French capital to know what the new position will be that they have thought for one of its most emblematic participants. Roland Garros, in its 2025 edition, will take place between May 25 and June 8. Dates in which Rafa Nadal could receive that well-deserved tribute.