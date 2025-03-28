Radical Turn With Charles III After His Admission: The King and Camilla Make a Decision

King Charles III of England, 76 years old, spent a few hours in the hospital this past Thursday after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment. The news of his admission caused concern, but fortunately, the monarch is already back at Clarence House and is expected to continue with his usual routine. Although the incident was unexpected, it has been assured that it is not related to a worsening of his illness, but rather a reaction to the treatment.

A Hospitalization for Precaution

On Thursday, March 27, Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming that King Charles III had been admitted to undergo tests and be under medical observation. "His Majesty has been admitted to undergo some tests and will remain under medical observation; he is expected to return to his residence soon," said the official message issued. As announced, the king spent the night at Clarence House, where he resumed his normal activities, including his work.

| Europa Press

The hospital admission forced him to cancel a visit to Birmingham, which was scheduled for that same day, generating a flurry of headlines in the media. Although Charles III's health is a topic that arouses public interest, the Palace has emphasized that the admission was not serious. Nevertheless, the monarch has occupied the front pages of newspapers, reflecting the constant attention his health status generates.

A Trip to Italy and Commitment to His Work

Despite this brief setback, the British monarch hasn't let his treatment interfere with his responsibilities: Charles III continues to maintain an intense work pace. One of the upcoming important events on his agenda is a state visit to Italy, scheduled for April 7, in which he will be accompanied by Queen Camilla. This trip, announced months in advance, also commemorates the 20th anniversary of his marriage to Queen Camilla, making the visit even more special.

| Europa Press

Charles III's Health and His Strength

The king's health has been a topic of concern in recent months. In January 2024, he underwent prostate surgery, and in February, it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, although the exact type of illness is still unknown. Despite these challenges, Charles III has faced his situation with great strength and an exemplary dedication to his work, something he inherited from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

One of the most notable moments of his reign was his trip to Australia and Samoa last year when he decided to temporarily suspend his treatment. In that case, Charles III fulfilled an official 11-day visit. This gesture underscored his sense of duty and commitment to the British people, even in the midst of battling the illness.