Radical Turn in the Royal House After Rumor About Queen Letizia and Leonor Is Confirmed

Leonor de Borbón appeared a few days ago on the cover of a well-known magazine in a bikini. The heiress was photographed on the beaches of Montevideo, Uruguay, in the midst of her journey with the ship Juan Sebastián Elcano through South America. It has now come to light what Letizia was doing while her daughter was the subject of comments in all the social chronicle discussions.

Felipe VI's wife was heading to a beauty center located in the Madrid neighborhood of Tetuán. Specifically, the monarch went to an establishment specializing in natural aesthetics. A place where the client can opt for body and facial treatments with formulas free of chemicals, perfumes, and dyes.

| @casareal.es, Instagram

Letizia Tried to Go Unnoticed the Same Day Magazines Showed Leonor in a Bikini

The Asturian unsuccessfully tried to go unnoticed with a hairstyle we are not used to and sunglasses that covered her face. The snapshots published last Wednesday in a well-known magazine showed Princess Leonor's mother talking on the phone at all times. With a serious expression, Letizia walked very focused on the conversation.

After these images, the queen was seen days later at a public event. Felipe VI's wife attended the Congress of Deputies for the International Romani Day event. Letizia appeared completely serene upon her arrival at the Palace of the Cortes, an attitude she kept throughout the event.

| Europa Press

Nothing to do with the serious attitude that King Felipe showed a few days earlier. The father of the Princess of Asturias visited the Alfonso X el Sabio University in Madrid on the very day the images of Leonor in a bikini came to light.

The Royal Household Has Already Taken a Stance on the Images of Princess Leonor in a Shopping Center

While the Royal Household has not commented on the publication of the aforementioned images, it is evident that it is not a graphic testimony that pleases the kings. The institution strives to protect Princess Leonor's privacy when she is not fulfilling her duties as heiress.

It is worth remembering that recently from Zarzuela, the dissemination was denounced of some images of Leonor taken in a shopping center in Chile. Photographs captured again during a private activity to which the Royal Household has indeed replied.

| Europa Press

The ship Juan Sebastián Elcano still has several ports ahead to dock. We will have to wait to see if more images of Leonor emerge beyond her commitments as a midshipman. A delicate circumstance that neither King Felipe VI nor Queen Letizia expect, but the fact of avoiding it, as is evident, is not entirely within their reach.