Queen Letizia Speaks After Princess Leonor's Farewell: 'we Are Very Worried'

The absence of Princess Leonor has left a noticeable void in the Royal Household. Since she embarked on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano for her instructional cruise, her family has felt the impact of her departure. Queen Letizia, in particular, has expressed how much she misses her and the concern she feels for her well-being.

The queen has set aside her personal circumstances and resumed her agenda in Oviedo. She presided over an event aimed at fighting rare diseases and said:"We are very concerned." It is a topic that has taken up much of her time, and she is striving to seek more funding.

Doña Letizia has quoted Carlos Otín and urged that "we all continue working for research." The Queen has been joining the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases for over a decade. Therefore, Princess Leonor's situation has not altered her conduct.

Leonor, heir to the throne, began her journey with the Spanish Navy on a trip that will last six months. On board the emblematic Juan Sebastián Elcano, she will visit various international ports while completing her military training. This is one of the most demanding challenges of her instruction, with long periods without setting foot on land and rigorous living conditions.

On her first stop, in San Salvador de Bahía, Brazil, the princess had a brief respite before continuing her journey. Now, the ship is heading to Uruguay, with weeks of uninterrupted navigation ahead. During this time, Leonor has faced physical and academic tests that challenge her resilience and preparation for the future.

How Is Princess Leonor?

In recent hours, it has emerged that the princess has suffered a health issue on board the ship. According to close sources, Leonor has contracted a stomach virus that has forced her to stay in her cabin. The illness has caused episodes of vomiting and general discomfort, requiring constant monitoring by the ship's medical team.

This setback has caused concern in Zarzuela, where they closely follow the princess's progress. Although she is expected to recover soon, the situation has reminded everyone of the difficulties and sacrifices involved in her military training. Queen Letizia, informed in detail, doesn't hide her concern for her eldest daughter's health.

Despite these challenges, Leonor remains steadfast in her commitment to military training. Since she entered the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, she has demonstrated discipline and dedication. Her time with the Navy represents a new step in her preparation, bringing her closer to her future role as queen.

This journey, in addition to being a formative challenge, is also an emotional test. For the first time, the princess is spending an extended period away from her family. The distance and harsh conditions of the cruise test her strength, something her mother, Queen Letizia, understands well.

The relationship between Queen Letizia and Leonor has always been close. Over the years, the queen has closely joined her daughter's growth and education. Now, with the princess at sea, the distance is more challenging to bear.

Although she continues with her agenda, it is evident that the monarch misses Leonor's presence in daily life. Queen Letizia has proven to be a protective and alert mother, so it is not surprising that she is counting the days to see her daughter again.

The princess is expected to complete her journey in several months and return to Spain by mid-year. Meanwhile, her family follows each of her updates closely. Queen Letizia, with her usual discretion, will continue fulfilling her commitments without losing sight of her eldest daughter.