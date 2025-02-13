Queen Camilla, Called Out for What Kate Middleton Says About Her: Controversy Ahead

Calm in the British Royal Family never lasts too long. New revelations about the intimacy of palace life have shaken the English monarchy. These have placed Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker at the center of controversy.

Secrets and Tensions Inside Buckingham Palace

According to testimonies from Buckingham Palace employees, the relationship between the Princess of Wales and Prince William has a peculiar dynamic. Meanwhile, unflattering nicknames that William and Harry reportedly used in the past to refer to the Queen Consort have come to light.

| Europa Press

These statements come from the book Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, written by Tom Quinn. In a preview published by The Times, members of the royal staff have provided details about the private life of the Windsors, causing a great stir.

Kate Middleton and Her Way of Treating William

One of the most striking testimonies refers to how Kate Middleton manages her relationship with the prince. According to a former palace employee, the Princess of Wales follows strict routines and, at times, treats William as if he were her child.

“I don’t know where William would be without Kate,” the worker stated. “She calms him when he gets intense. She says sometimes you have to treat him like her fourth child,” she added, hinting at the strong influence the princess has over her husband.

The book also mentions how Meghan Markle was perceived by employees when she joined the royal family. There was talk of a supposed interest in William, although this was more due to her open attitude. It was attributed to the fact that she was unaware of some protocols, such as avoiding kisses and hugs in public with people outside her close circle.

| Europa Press

Camilla Parker's Controversial Nickname

In addition to the revelations about Kate, the book reveals how William and Harry used to refer to Camilla Parker when they were younger.

The relationship between the princes and their stepmother was not easy, and this was reflected in the nicknames they assigned her. One of the most striking was "Lady Macbeth," alluding to the ambition of a literary character famous for her manipulation and lust for power. They also called her "Wicked Witch of the West" and "Cruella de Vil," in reference to villains known for their ruthless nature.

These nicknames date back to the princes' adolescence, a stage when their relationship with Camilla was still overshadowed by their mother, Princess Diana.

Although the family dynamic has changed over the years, these details reveal how difficult it was to accept Queen Camilla into the family. The publication of these confessions has once again placed the British monarchy at the center of controversy. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace remains silent on these shocking revelations.