Queen Camilla, Devastated: William and Kate Middleton Can't Hide It Anymore

Prince William knows that his image is key on his path to the throne. Every decision, every public appearance, and every personal situation affect the perception that the British have of him. His management of the monarchy, the controversies with Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton's illness have marked the past year.

To know the citizens' opinion about the British Royal Family, surveys are conducted every year. Now, the results of one of the most relevant ones have been published, and the future of the Crown seems clearer than ever.

William and Kate Middleton, the Favorites of the Monarchy

The survey conducted by YourGov has revealed insightful data about the popularity of the Royal members. Prince William has received good news: his popularity has increased compared to last year.

| Europa Press

This is important considering that he has been criticized by some people who have labeled him as "lazy" due to his reduced public appearances. Despite this, his image remains strong, and he has managed to occupy the second spot in the ranking of the most valued.

However, the real surprise has been Kate Middleton. Despite having reduced her appearances due to her illness, the Princess of Wales has been the best valued of the entire Royal Family. Her position reflects her enormous influence in the Monarchy and the affection that the British people feel for her.

Princess Anne Surpasses Charles III

After Kate Middleton and Prince William, the third position has not been for Charles III nor for Queen Camilla. Princess Anne has been the one to obtain the third spot on the list. Her role within the monarchy is essential, and her dedication has been recognized by the citizens.

| Europa Press

King Charles III, meanwhile, has fallen to the fourth position. Moreover, this is the survey in which his popularity index has recorded its worst result since he ascended to the throne. These data reflect the image crisis he faces and how his son and daughter-in-law are, at this moment, the strongest pillars.

Camilla and the Less Popular Windsors

After Charles III, Queen Camilla doesn't appear in the fifth position either. Before her, the Dukes of Edinburgh have positioned themselves: Sophie of Wessex, followed by her husband, Prince Edward. Camilla Parker has been left behind them.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York have managed to surpass the most controversial members of the Royalty. In the last positions of the list appear Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew, confirming that they remain the most controversial figures of the British Royal House.