Queen Camilla Faces the Truth: This Is the Latest on King Charles III

The kings of England have returned from their recent official visit to Italy, where, in addition to strengthening international relations, they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. However, beyond the diplomatic acts and the romance of the anniversary, the tour has revealed a delicate issue: the health of King Charles III of England. His refusal to reduce commitments, something that has been openly commented on by Queen Camilla.

Camilla and the Pressure of a Tireless Monarch

During the trip, a simple question about whether the king would take a break triggered a blunt response from the queen: "Keep dreaming!" Camilla made it clear that, despite the illness her husband faces, he is not willing to slow down. According to what she told the press, the monarch "wouldn't be happy" if he were forced to take things more calmly.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

Charles III of England was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 and had to be absent from his duties for almost three months. However, after his partial recovery, he has returned with strength and, according to his wife, wants to "make up for lost time." Camilla explained from Rome: "He loves his work, if one has been sick and feels better, one wants to do more; that's the problem."

Despite his recent hospital admission, Buckingham Palace assures that the treatment is going "wonderfully" and described his health dip as a simple "slip." His medical team, in fact, is pleased that he continues to be active.

Charles III's Unstoppable Pace Worries Everyone

Camilla is not the only one who has tried to convince the king to slow down. A senior Palace official also acknowledged that "we've all tried!", but that Charles enjoys his role so much that he doesn't accept breaks. "He loves being with people, reading, learning, he has an insatiable appetite for knowledge," he explained.

During their visit to Italy, the monarch and the queen fulfilled 17 official commitments in just a few days. Although the number may seem high, for the standard of a state visit it is considered moderate. Even so, it is a clear display of the energy and determination the king keeps at 76 years old.

| Europa Press

However, there are voices warning about the consequences of this pace. Experts in British royalty have publicly suggested that the monarch should prioritize his health and delegate more tasks. "It's vital that he takes care of his health and reduces his workload," said one of them, highlighting that perhaps Camilla is the only one truly capable of influencing him.

A Phrase That Set Off Alarms

One of the most talked-about moments of the trip was the planting of a tree in the gardens of Villa Wolkonsky, the residence of the British ambassador. There, Charles symbolically participated by throwing soil onto the roots. But his comment after the action surprised everyone: "I hope to live long enough to see some growth in the tree."

A spontaneous phrase, but loaded with symbolism, that has sparked speculation about his actual health condition. Although Buckingham keeps the message of reassurance, the British press insists that the monarch needs to slow down. According to Camilla, that advice has already been repeated to him several times... without success.