The Problem Carolina De Mónaco Kept Quiet About for Years: Alberto and Estefanía Knew It

The intricacies of the Grimaldi family have always been a topic of interest in the world of royalty. Christian de Massy, cousin of Albert, Caroline, and Stéphanie of Monaco, has shared unpublished details about his life and family relationships. Among his most striking statements is the opinion that his uncles, Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace Kelly, had about Philippe Junot, Caroline's first husband.

A Marriage That Didn't Have Royal Approval

Christian de Massy had a close friendship with Philippe Junot before he began his relationship with Caroline of Monaco. The Baron de Massy recalled how the Grimaldi family looked unfavorably on that marriage: "Grace and Rainier hated him, poor thing".

| Europa Press

The union between Caroline of Monaco and Philippe Junot, celebrated in 1978, was much talked about and didn't have the support of the monarchs. Finally, the marriage ended in divorce in 1980, an outcome that, according to Christian de Massy, his uncles considered a relief. The golden age of the principality coincided with the Baron's youthful years, who remembers those times with nostalgia.

"For me, the best time was when, unfortunately, the terrorists who killed Aldo Moro forced many people to flee Italy. People of the highest level came to Monaco, they were very classy, elegant people who knew how to have fun," he explained. It was then that the press closely followed Caroline, and Monte Carlo's nightlife excelled with unique splendor.

Complex Relationships and Revealing Silences

Christian de Massy speaks openly about figures like Philippe Junot and Stefano Casiraghi, Caroline's second husband. However, his attitude changes when Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert's wife, is mentioned: "I have nothing to say about Charlène". The Baron skirted around the Princess of Monaco, avoiding giving details about his relationship with her.

| Europa Press

De Massy has spent much of his life traveling, which has kept him physically distant from the family clan. "We haven't grown apart, but our lives are very different, more than half of my life I've lived abroad," he related. His passion for travel and his itinerant lifestyle have made him have less contact with the Grimaldi family in recent years.

A Life Marked by the Search for Balance Between Institutional Duty and the Desire for Freedom

Caroline of Monaco has lived between monarchical duty and her yearning for independence, a duality also present in other family members. Her life has been tied to the responsibilities of the principality, but she has always sought her own path, moving away from the rigid protocol of royalty. Her story reflects the complex relationship between commitment to the crown and the desire for autonomy.

The revelations about her family offer a deeper insight into the Grimaldis, one of Europe's most enigmatic dynasties. Caroline of Monaco's life has been marked not only by her institutional role but also by her strong character and the personal decisions she has made. Her story is a reflection of the tension between tradition and the need to find her own space in the world.