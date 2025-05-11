Princess Leonor, harshly betrayed: alarms go off in the royal family

Princess Leonor is currently on her way to Colombia, a country that will become the next stop for the ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. A few days ago, her reunion with her mother, whom she hadn't seen since last January, was widely discussed. Coinciding with that moment when she and the rest of the midshipmen saw their families again, the heiress suffered a betrayal by one of her companions.

A young woman whose identity has not been revealed gave an interview to the magazine Semana in which she shared some details about the Princess of Asturias's life at sea. Although Leonor's training program aboard Elcano is similar to that of her companions, there are details that remained secret to protect her privacy.

| Europa Press

A midshipman shares details of Leonor's life inside the Juan Sebastián Elcano

The mentioned publication contacted a midshipman who made the same journey as Princess Leonor years ago. An experience that the heiress is now experiencing firsthand and will find impossible to forget.

According to this source, the coexistence among companions is usually very good, and there are no privileges for anyone, not even if you are the first in line to the throne of Spain.

| Europa Press

Regarding emergency protocols, these are classified based on severity. If necessary, the ship docks at the nearest port and goes to the hospital. A protocol that wouldn't be different if something happened to the princess.

With one month left for Leonor to complete her second year of military training, many still wonder if the heiress has privileges aboard Elcano. The truth is that the Princess of Asturias performs the same tasks and has the same schedules as her companions.

Despite the secrecy they desired, the kings have revealed details of Leonor's daily life

From the beginning, Princess Leonor adapted to the military training at sea like any other. Although it is true that she has a private line of communication with her parents, the reality is that she doesn't have preferential treatment in other areas.

The kings from the beginning agreed that no more data than strictly necessary about Leonor should be disclosed. However, as the weeks go by, details are emerging about how the princess is handling this experience.

| Europa Press

Although all words are good about the granddaughter of the emeritus, her parents didn't expect so many details to emerge about what happens inside the Juan Sebastián Elcano. The Royal Family would have preferred to keep Leonor's privacy aboard the ship, something they ultimately haven't achieved.