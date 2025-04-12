Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía Make a Sad Decision for the Royal Family

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have been distanced for three years due to their obligations. The daughters of King Felipe and Queen Letizia left behind the time when they lived together in the Prince's Pavilion located in the Zarzuela Palace. Now, after the decision made by Infanta Sofía regarding her future has come to light, it seems that she and her sister will continue on their separate paths away from home.

This week it was revealed that the second daughter of the kings will not follow Leonor's military path. Instead, Infanta Sofía is expected to begin her university studies in September.

| Europa Press

It should be noted that if Sofía had chosen to join the military, she might have coincided at some point with her sister. The truth is that the Royal Household confirmed this week that the young woman will not join any of the military academies nor will she receive any military training.

Although the degree she will pursue has not been released, it is speculated that she might focus on studies in the field of International Relations, Political Science, or some technological career.

The Heiress and Her Sister Have Decided to Take Separate Paths

Additionally, everything indicates that Sofía will begin her university stage thousands of miles from Spain. The United States could be the chosen destination due to the quality of its educational system. But also because of the opportunity the infanta would have to keep a low profile and enjoy the privacy she lacks in our country.

| Europa Press

Whatever career she chooses, the younger granddaughter of the emeritus, second in the line of succession, could combine her institutional role with training adapted to her interests.

Infanta Sofía Has Decided Not to Follow Leonor's Steps in the Military

Beyond the option she chooses, what is certain is that Sofía and her older sister, Princess Leonor, will remain geographically separated. In a few months, the heiress will enter the General Air and Space Academy of San Javier in Murcia.

A fact that will cause the sisters to only see each other during vacations or at official events that require the presence of both.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

This is being a pivotal year for the younger daughter of the kings, who is about to finish her second year of high school at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. Shortly after the Easter holidays end, Sofía will turn 18. It will be a month later when she graduates with her boarding school classmates in a ceremony that will mark the end of an era.

Sofía and Leonor will have the opportunity this summer to enjoy a few weeks of rest. This will be the time when they spend time together and share those confidences that they have been keeping until then.