Princes William and Harry, Euphoric: A New Baby Joins the Family

Tatiana Mountbatten, also known as Lady Tatiana, has shared exciting news with her followers on social media. The young aristocrat and equestrian announced that she has become a mother for the second time. In a post, she expressed: "March could've been the best month of my life," with endearing photos of her newborn, Auberon, or "Albie," as they affectionately call him.

A Month of Happiness and Adjustment

Tatiana, who is the daughter of the fourth Marquess of Milford Haven and cousin of Charles III, was delighted with the arrival of her second child. In her post, she shared that she has spent a month in the countryside, enjoying the tranquility of rural life with her baby. "We've spent a month in the countryside, and it's been wonderful taking care of Auberon," she said, reflecting the happiness of these early days as a mother of two.

Additionally, Tatiana shared how her eldest daughter, Elodie, is adapting to the arrival of her brother. "Her older sister has loved being outdoors all day and is gradually getting used to him," she added. This adaptation process seems to be natural, with little Elodie enjoying her time while learning to share her time with her brother.

Family Balance and New Challenges

Despite being part of the British royal family, Tatiana has chosen to keep a quiet and private life, focused on her passion for horse training. In her message, Tatiana also reflected on the early days with her son Auberon, describing them as moments of play, rest, and much family warmth. "We've played, rested, fed, slept a little, given him lots of love, and enjoyed every minute," she commented with joy.

Tatiana also expressed her gratitude for the moments of calm she has been able to enjoy while adapting to the new normal that her son's arrival brings. "Now it's time to return to London and discover our new normal," she wrote, highlighting the importance of cherishing these precious moments.

A Promising Future for the Family

With her second child newly born and a year full of new experiences ahead, Tatiana was optimistic about the future. She shared that 2025 has started in the best way, enjoying the little things that make her happy. Additionally, she fondly mentioned her daughter Elodie's first step into the world of handling.

With a family life full of love, Tatiana Mountbatten continues to solidify her place in society. She also enjoys her passion for horses and her private life alongside her husband, Alexander Dru, a businessman with studies at the University of Oxford. The royal family, including Charles III and his children, celebrate with enthusiasm the arrival of a new member to their clan.