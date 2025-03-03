Prince William, Concerned After King Charles and Camilla's Latest Scandal

King Charles III of England and Queen Camilla have sparked a new controversy after publicly showing their support for the Muslim community on the occasion of the start of Ramadan. Throughout the week, the British Royal House has shared several posts on social media in which the monarchs appear participating in symbolic acts of this religious festival. However, this gesture has provoked a wave of criticism from more conservative sectors in the United Kingdom.

A Gesture That Divides Opinions

The first act that sparked reactions was a video in which Charles III and Camilla appear packing dates, a key food in breaking the Muslim fast at sunset. "Traditionally, they are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset," said the message joining the post on X (formerly Twitter). Additionally, the Royal House explained that the dates prepared by the monarchs would be sent to local hospitals for Iftar, the dinner with which Muslims end their daily fast.

| Europa Press

That same day, the royals participated in a talk with Muslim women, including rugby player Zainab Alema and writer Hajera Memon. They also had a conversation with Syrian chef Alarnab at his restaurant Imad's Syrian Kitchen. Later, they posted a message on social media expressing their best wishes to those celebrating Ramadan in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the rest of the world.

Criticism for the Loss of Identity

Although these gestures aimed to show support and unity, the reaction from some sectors was one of total rejection. Users on social media expressed their disagreement with the monarch: "For me, it all ended when the Queen died, she was a true force for the good of our nation." Other comments pointed out that "the only religion that should be celebrated and wished well for any culture is the Christian faith."

Some voices even took their criticism further, suggesting that the United Kingdom might be straying from its traditions. "Soon, he will be the caliph of the caliphate of the United Kingdom, with Westminster Abbey turned into a mosque," commented a user. This type of message reflects the sensitivity of the religious issue in a country where the Anglican Church has historically been an essential pillar.

| Europa Press

A Reign Marked by Controversy

Charles III and Camilla are no strangers to controversy. Since their ascent to the throne, they have made decisions that have caused division among the British, from their stance on environmental issues to their relationship with the Royal Family. Now, with this gesture toward the Muslim community, they are once again in the spotlight.

While some applaud their attempt to promote inclusion and tolerance, others believe they are leaving behind British traditions. This type of action demonstrates that any movement in the religious sphere remains a highly delicate issue capable of generating intense debates within the United Kingdom.