Prince Harry Is Left Alone After Meghan Markle's Unexpected Departure

Meghan Markle has returned to California after her stay in Canada, leaving Prince Harry alone at the Invictus Games. The Duchess was seen disembarking from a private jet in Santa Barbara, California, dressed in a blue sweater and joined only by a bodyguard.

A Change of Plans That Has Surprised Many

Her departure marks a shift in the couple's schedule, as they had been attending several events in Vancouver and Whistler. Meanwhile, Meghan is already in Montecito with her children, Harry continues to fulfill his commitments at the competition he founded in 2014.

| Europa Press

The separation has sparked speculation, especially given the importance of the Invictus Games for Prince Harry, who founded them in 2014. Even more so, considering the controversy the Duke faces regarding his immigration status in the United States, which has had repercussions reaching the White House.

A Long-Distance Valentine's Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend Valentine's Day apart. Meghan has returned to her mansion in Montecito to reunite with her children, Prince Archie, five years old, and Princess Lilibet, three.

In an Instagram post, she shared images of the mementos she brought from Canada for the little ones. "A little piece of Canada and the Invictus Games for our little ones. Cheering you on from home, Harry!" she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Harry has taken the day to rest before continuing with his schedule at the games. He is expected to attend the remaining events solo until the tournament's closing next Sunday.

Harry Continues His Commitment to Invictus

The Duke of Sussex continues his work at the sporting event, attending various competitions and sharing moments with the participants. In a recent interview, he highlighted the importance of the Invictus Games and how he explains the veterans' stories to Archie.

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

Regarding Meghan Markle's support, Harry was clear: "Having my wife here supporting me is unbelievable. I love having her by my side. She's an essential part of this journey."

He also expressed excitement about the next edition of the games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027. "It's unbelievable that, after 10 years, we're still doing this. We'll continue as long as there's a need, and that need is growing," he stated.

Harry Enjoys Whistler Before the Closing

With Meghan already at home, Harry has taken the opportunity to enjoy the exclusive Whistler resort, where he has been seen relaxing. A great skiing enthusiast, he also practiced tubing on Blackcomb Mountain before his wife left.

The details of his schedule haven't been revealed, but his passion for snow is well known. In his autobiography Spare, he confessed that he used to feel guilty for enjoying ski trips with his father, as Princess Diana wasn't a fan of these plans.

His presence at the games continues to generate excitement. In Whistler, he was warmly received by attendees, who approached to take photos with him.

The Prince will continue attending events until the closing ceremony on Sunday. Although Meghan is no longer joining him in person, her message made it clear that she continues to support him from afar.