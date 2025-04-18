Prince Harry Gives the Worst News to Meghan Markle and Their Children

The days aren't easy for Prince Harry: his legal battle with the British Home Office has reached a critical point. Despite the years that have passed since his departure from the royal family, Harry hasn't found the peace he sought when he moved to the United States. The struggle to regain his personal security and that of his loved ones has him emotionally drained.

Three Years of Legal Battle Without Result

The dispute began when, after leaving his royal duties and moving to California, the privileges he was entitled to as an active member of the royal family were withdrawn. Among them, police protection. Since then, Prince Harry demands to be allowed to have this service during his visits to the United Kingdom, even though he no longer officially represents the Crown.

| Europa Press

The Government's response has been clear: if he wants escorts, he must pay for them himself, but the prince doesn't accept this condition. That's why he has appealed the Supreme Court's decision and recently traveled to the country to reiterate his request. "I'm exhausted and overwhelmed," Harry confessed to journalist Victoria Ward, a specialist in royal matters.

The emotional weight of this process is taking a toll on him. According to Ward, the duke's "worst fears" are being confirmed, and that's something "really sad." For him, protecting his family is a priority, and feeling that he can't do so keeps him in a constant state of alert.

The Fear That Won't Leave Him Alone

Harry has explained that he doesn't fear so much for his personal safety as for Meghan Markle and his children's. From his perspective, leaving London was an act of protection. But the withdrawal of security measures, paradoxically, has left them more exposed: he feels that his family could be at risk every time they set foot on British soil.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

Moreover, he suspects that this refusal by the Government isn't coincidental. He believes there's an intention behind it to push him to return to the United Kingdom, to assume a role within the monarchy again. "A form of covert pressure," as he has interpreted it himself.

Harry's frustration not only falls on the institutions, but there are also reproaches toward his father, Charles III. According to British media, the prince expected the king to intervene on his behalf, to do something to reverse the situation. But that didn't happen, and the disappointment deepens.

Charles III and the Silence That Hurts

According to revelations published by The Guardian, Harry believes his father could have pressured to reinstate his security team. However, Sir Clive Alderton, one of the king's advisors, argued that "these matters belong to government policy" and that it would be inappropriate to intervene.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

For the prince, that silence is a betrayal; he feels completely abandoned. And while Buckingham keeps its distance, he fights a legal battle that, if unsuccessful, could be the last. If the judge rules against him again, he must accept that his protection ceased to be a matter of state the day he settled in Montecito.

Harry's popularity has declined since the so-called Megxit, but his fight to feel safe continues. And, as he himself acknowledges, this might be his last chance.