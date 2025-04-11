Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Deliver the Worst Possible News to Charles III

Prince Harry has returned to court. This Tuesday, he attended a hearing at the United Kingdom Court of Appeals to defend his right to have state-funded police protection when visiting the country. This is part of his legal battle against the British Home Office, which reduced his security level after his departure as an active member of the royal family.

A Conflict That Remains Open

The dispute began when the Executive Committee for the Protection of Public and Royal Figures (Ravec) made a decision. The Committee established in 2020 that Harry no longer deserved the same level of protection he had while performing official duties. Since then, the Duke of Sussex has fought to regain those guarantees, especially when traveling with Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

| Europa Press

His goal is to have his need for adequate protection recognized not only because of his status but also due to the specific risks his family faces. The decision expected in this case will not be immediate. The court's ruling will come later and in writing.

An Exit Marked by Lack of Support

The central point of the prince's defense, through his lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, has been the argument that he did not voluntarily leave his role in the royal family. Fatima stated before the court that the Duke and Meghan were "forced" to leave their duties during 2020 because "they were not being protected by the institution." Despite this, she assured, "they desired to continue their support tasks for the late Elizabeth II as members of the royal family, albeit privately funded."

The lawyer also recalled that, following Ravec's decision, the terrorist group Al Qaeda issued a threatening message. In that statement, it was noted that the prince's assassination "would please the Muslim community." Harry's security team was informed of the risk, but, according to Fatima, this matter "was never addressed in any formal Ravec meeting."

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Crossed Arguments Between the Parties

In addition to the incident with Al Qaeda, the lawyer mentioned another event that occurred in May 2023 in New York. According to her account, the prince and Meghan were chased by paparazzi in a dangerous car chase. In her view, this episode justifies that the duke's security needs very urgent attention, while the Home Office's lawyer, James Eadie, defended the current decision.

He explained that the duke has not proven that the court made errors in rejecting his initial request and added that the "exceptional" circumstances he argues do not justify different treatment. The judicial process will conclude this Wednesday, but the ruling will not be known until later. Meanwhile, the debate over Harry and Meghan's security continues to reopen past wounds and add tension to their already complicated relationship with the British monarchy.