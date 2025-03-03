Pippa Middleton, Sister of Kate, and Her Secret Bond With Her 'enemy' Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton have something in common: their ties to the British Royal Family catapulted them to fame. However, their attempts to monetize their notoriety haven't always yielded the expected results.

Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate Middleton, became a media phenomenon in 2011. Her appearance as a bridesmaid at the wedding of the Princes of Wales put her in the spotlight. Her elegant white dress and poise drew so much attention that they almost stole the spotlight from the bride.

From Instant Success to Harsh Reality

Taking advantage of her new public image, Pippa Middleton launched Celebrate in 2012, a book where she offered advice on events, recipes, and family activities. The response wasn't as expected. Critics mocked phrases they considered pure banality, such as: "Türkiyes are ideal for feeding large groups, especially at Christmas."

Her publisher paid her a 400,000-pound advance, but sales were disappointing. A member of the publishing industry even said: "The sales of 'Celebrate' are nothing to celebrate. Even Sarah Ferguson sold more books than she did."

After the failure, Pippa Middleton tried to make her way in the media with columns in The Daily Telegraph, Waitrose Food, and Vanity Fair, without success. Her television venture also didn't prosper: a contract with NBC for 400,000 dollars was left in the air with a show that never aired.

The Uncertain Future of Meghan Markle

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle faces a similar challenge today. Her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, premieres this week and the initial reviews aren't encouraging. "A laughingstock of epic proportions," commented a journalist after seeing clips of the show.

The show's format mixes conversations with friends and lifestyle advice. Netflix describes it as a proposal that highlights "how to create beauty, even in the unexpected." However, some believe it will just be an excuse to show "how beautiful Meghan's kitchen looks on camera."

A Choice That Made the Difference

Unlike Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton understood that fame wasn't for her. After several failed attempts, she decided to step away from the public eye and focus on charitable activities. In 2014, she became an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation.

She participated in sporting events like the Race Across America and the Bosphorus Swimming Race, raising funds for the organization. Her life changed completely when she married James Matthews, a businessman and former racing driver, with whom she started a family.

What Will Happen to Meghan Markle?

Time will tell if With Love, Meghan manages to consolidate her image or if it will follow the same fate as Pippa Middleton's Celebrate. While Kate Middleton's sister lives in tranquility with her family, Meghan Markle remains in the entertainment industry. Her new venture will determine if she finally finds success or if, like Pippa Middleton, she faces an inevitable change of course.