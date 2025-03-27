Pilar Rubio, Sergio Ramos's Wife, Breaks Her Silence: 'When We Get Home...'

Pilar Rubio breaks her silence during the latest broadcast of Maestros de la Costura Celebrity to make an unexpected confession about her family. "When we get home and start practicing to do it well, we take away many hours from our family," Sergio Ramos's wife stated very emotionally.

As the weeks go by, the number of contestants in TVE's most famous sewing workshop decreases, and the competition among them becomes increasingly intense.

In fact, everyone wants to avoid the elimination test to stay in the program as long as possible or even win the victory.

That's why this talent show decided this Wednesday, March 26, to surprise Pilar Rubio and her colleagues with a very important privilege. It is the desired golden apron, an item that guarantees immunity and prevents its wearer from facing the elimination test.

During the latest broadcast, the seven participants gave their best, but only one managed to get it. Pilar Rubio was declared the winner of the test, overcoming all the difficulties she had against her.

However, upon receiving this recognition, Sergio Ramos's wife couldn't contain her emotion and broke down in front of her colleagues. At that moment, she didn't hesitate to make an unexpected confession.

Pilar Rubio Speaks Loud and Clear

In the first test, Pilar Rubio and her colleagues had to measure their strength in a challenging task. For the occasion, they had the visit of Lapo Elkann, a designer who develops sustainable garments.

During this challenge, the contestants had to reproduce one of the complex designs they had just seen. However, although at first, everyone agreed that it was a very difficult test, they soon received an important incentive.

"The golden apron will be for the best of this challenge. Their stay will be assured," Lorenzo Caprile stated after unveiling the mannequin where it was located. Additionally, Raquel Sánchez Silva announced that they would have 120 minutes to make their garments.

However, the program didn't make it easy for the contestants. After choosing the fabrics they were going to use, each of them had a bottle on their table containing a message.

But there is no doubt that Pilar Rubio was one of the most affected on this occasion. As we have seen, Sergio Ramos's wife had ten fewer minutes of sewing, a setback that didn't prevent her from winning the victory.

Visibly moved, the television presenter collected the much-desired golden apron. At that moment, she didn't hesitate to break her silence:

"I'm happy because, in the end, when we get home and start practicing to do it well, we take away many hours from our family. I see the kids and try to involve them so they sew with me, and in the end, it's impossible. At least, let that effort be worth it."