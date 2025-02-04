Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos, embroiled in a new and serious problem: 'It's another level'

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos have been caught up in a new and serious problem. It seems the presenter won't be able to join her husband on his new professional adventure because of her new project, which she considers "is another level."

After eight months without joining any team, this well-known player is about to become the protagonist of one of the most notable signings this winter.

| Europa Press

As has already been revealed, Sergio Ramos has just become the new player for Rayados de Monterrey, which is why he will soon head to Mexico. However, this time he will do it alone.

Due to her multiple professional commitments, Pilar Rubio will have trouble moving with her husband to Monterrey. So much so that, it seems, for now, the presenter will stay with her children in Spain.

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos face a new and serious problem

There is no doubt that Pilar Rubio is going through a good moment, professionally speaking. Meanwhile, aside from her collaborations on El Hormiguero and her wedding show on Canal Sur, Sergio Ramos's wife has committed to new projects.

Currently, the model has become one of the judges of the well-known Antena 3 contest, El Desafío. Additionally, and if that weren't enough, we will also be able to see her in the first edition of Maestros de la Costura Celebrity.

| Europapress

This format dedicated to the world of fashion and sewing will return very soon to La 1's schedule with its first batch of VIP contestants, among whom will be Pilar Rubio.

During one of her latest interviews for Pronto magazine, Sergio Ramos's wife spoke candidly about her upcoming and anticipated participation in this well-known Spanish Television format.

| GTRES

"I thought I was ready for this, but it's another level... For me, it was an opportunity to do something I like and I wanted to do it well," confessed the model and television presenter.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is already preparing to start his new adventure with Rayados de Monterrey. This Monday, February 3, in the morning, the athlete underwent a thorough medical examination.

Although during these months Pilar Rubio's husband has been diligently taking care of his physique, this team wanted to ensure he is in top shape. That's why they scheduled the footballer at the Olympia clinic, located in the city of Madrid.