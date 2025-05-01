Lydia Lozano and Her Husband Charly's Photo That Confirms the Rumor: Tears and Hugs

Lydia Lozano is going through one of the toughest moments of her life after the loss of her mother, Sol Hernández, at 95 years old. The journalist received the tragic news while she was in Barcelona, participating in the Sant Jordi book signing. At the funeral home, Lydia was seen with Charly, with whom she shared a heartfelt embrace that confirmed how broken she was.

Rumors about the collaborator's state after her mother's death were confirmed. Lydia was devastated, and through tears, she hugged her husband, who has been her greatest support during these days.

| Mediaset

Lydia Lozano and Charly Confirm the Latest News About the Journalist

The death of Lydia Lozano's mother has plunged the television collaborator into deep sadness. Her family and closest friends accompanied her in those difficult moments, where her husband, Charly, was Lydia's great support. The pain of the loss was immense and inevitable for Lozano, who was seen completely broken at the funeral home.

This is confirmed by the photo of Lydia hugging Charly in tears at the doors of La Paz funeral home in Madrid. Her husband and life partner did not leave her side at any moment, providing her with unconditional comfort and support. The image of both embraced, with Lydia crying inconsolably, reflects the deep pain that engulfed the collaborator.

| Europa Press

The loss of a mother is a very hard blow for anyone. In the journalist's case, she has dedicated all her free time to caring for Sol. The relationship between them was close, and Lydia boasted about her mother until the last moment: "she was wonderful," she commented at the funeral home.

The support of her husband, Charly, has been essential for Lydia, not only in this moment of mourning but throughout her life. Together they have had to face adversity and a large number of difficult moments. Like the death of her brother Jorge in 2021, another hard blow for the journalist where her husband was there to console her.

Charly, the Great Support in Lydia Lozano's Life

During the funeral, Lydia had the presence of friends and professional colleagues who wanted to accompany her in her grief. Figures like María Patiño, Belén Esteban, and Kiko Hernández were present, showing their solidarity. The journalist deeply appreciated the support received.

Accompanied by her sister Esther and her husband Charly, Lydia appeared visibly affected during the wake. Despite her devastation, she found the strength to publicly thank the expressions of affection received. She especially highlighted the message from Terelu Campos, with whom she keeps certain differences.

| Canal Quickie

But, above all, what she appreciated the most was the constant support of her husband, in whose arms she broke down. As soon as she felt surrounded by Charly, Lydia collapsed and could no longer hold back the tears. Now she faces a complex and painful grieving process where her loved ones will be there to support her.

"I'm going with my sister, with my niece, to have a little wine as I had it placed on top with her hand," she declared. "To remember my mother, at these moments anecdotes are what relieve you the most, and besides, she was very funny," she added, broken.

The entire world of television and print media has conveyed their condolences to Lydia for Sol's death. Knowing the close relationship, no one wanted to miss her last goodbye and send Lozano all the expressions of affection and strength. Gestures that she has reciprocated with gratitude despite her pain.