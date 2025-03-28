The Photo of Albert II of Monaco With His Illegitimate Children That Charlene Doesn't Like

Prince Albert II of Monaco has made headlines again after a controversial photo taken in New York. The monarch posed with two of his children born outside his marriage to Charlene of Monaco. This image, taken during an official event where he was accompanied by his wife, has left Princess Charlene in a humiliating situation.

The Photo with Jazmin and Alexandre

Albert of Monaco, during his visit to New York for the Princess Grace Foundation Awards, posed with Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, two of his extramarital children. Jazmin is the result of his relationship with Tamara Rotolo, and Alexandre was born from his connection with Nicole Coste, a flight attendant. The image was taken while Charlene, his wife, was also present at the event, a controversial gesture because it leaves Charlene in the background.

| Europa Press

This behavior by Albert has been interpreted by many as a humiliation for Charlene. The Princess of Monaco is the mother of twins Jacques and Gabriella, born in 2014. However, the public presence of Albert of Monaco's other children at official events underscores the complexity of his situation within the Monegasque Royal Family.

Family Scandals in the History of the Grimaldis

The Grimaldi family has always been surrounded by controversies. From the tragic death of Grace Kelly, wife of Rainier, to the problematic marriages of their daughters, Caroline and Stephanie, the Royal Family of Monaco has been a hotbed of scandals. Albert has been no exception, especially due to his relationship with several extramarital children, whose existence has been widely known but not always accepted in the official context.

Despite this, Monaco's succession rules make it very clear that only children born within the official marriage have the right to inherit the throne. This creates a clear division between legitimate children, like Jacques and Gabriella, and those born from other relationships, like Jazmin and Alexandre.

Charlene of Monaco, Between Duty and Humiliation

Charlene of Monaco has been constantly the subject of media attention due to her relationship with Albert. Since her wedding in 2011, the Princess of Monaco has had to deal with her husband's extramarital children, a situation that has affected her personal life. Although Charlene has maintained a discreet attitude, this latest photo of Albert with his illegitimate children has led many to question the impact of this dynamic on their marriage.

Albert's gesture of publicly posing with Jazmin and Alexandre is yet another display of the underlying tensions in his relationship with Charlene. The media have speculated about the state of their marriage, especially after several years of rumors about Albert's infidelities and conflicts within the Grimaldi family.