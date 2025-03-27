Penélope Cruz's Confession About Hollywood That Has Left Many Speechless

Before becoming one of the most recognized actresses in international cinema, Penélope Cruz experienced very difficult moments in her early years in Hollywood. Raised in Madrid, her path to success was not marked by privilege, but by effort and perseverance. From a young age, she dreamed of acting in Pedro Almodóvar's films, but she never imagined she would become a reference for Spanish cinema abroad.

Making the leap to Hollywood was a challenge, not only because of the competitiveness of the industry but also because of the language barrier and being alone in an unfamiliar country. Her determination led her to try without fear, but her adaptation was not easy. In a recent interview on Versión Española, she made a confession that left many speechless.

| Europa Press

"I would go to the bathroom, cry, and come back," confessed Penélope Cruz when recalling how difficult it was to adapt to Hollywood. The pressure and the feeling of disorientation were overwhelming, especially because she didn't have a good command of English. She found it frustrating not to understand the conversations during script readings and to feel that she couldn't express herself fluently.

Despite having studied French previously, English was still a barrier that caused insecurity in her early projects. The feeling of not understanding everything happening around her, combined with the demands of the industry, led her to experience moments of anguish. However, her strong character and passion for acting pushed her to move forward without giving up.

Penélope Cruz's Confessions

Another of the most difficult aspects for Penélope in her beginnings was loneliness. Although no one forced her to stay, she traveled constantly between Spain, Italy, and the United States, always with a round-trip ticket, which gave her some peace of mind. However, during one of her stays in Hollywood, she experienced an event that made her question many things.

During a night when she was alone in her hotel room, an earthquake shook the city. Not knowing anyone close enough to ask for help, she felt completely vulnerable. "I didn't know who to turn to because I was alone," she recalled.

| Europa Press

Over time, looking back, she recognizes that this independence was key to her personal and professional growth. "Now I look back and think how great it was that my parents let me fly," she confessed with gratitude. Her experience shows that success doesn't always come immediately, but with determination and passion, dreams can come true.

Pedro Almodóvar, her great friend and mentor, highlighted her courage and ambition as essential qualities in her success. The trust that the Manchego director placed in her from the beginning was key to her international takeoff. Thanks to her perseverance and talent, Cruz has overcome all the initial difficulties and built a solid career in Hollywood.