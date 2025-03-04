Pau Gasol and His Daughter's Beautiful Tribute to Kobe Bryant: No One Expected It

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant shared one of the most iconic friendships in basketball history, both on and off the court. Over the years, their relationship transcended the boundaries of the sport, becoming a true brotherhood.

Together, they achieved great accomplishments in the NBA, but their connection went beyond trophies and victories. Their bond was solid, based on mutual respect and affection. However, the tragic death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna left an irreparable void in Pau Gasol's life.

| Europa Press

Pau Gasol's Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Amid the sadness over Kobe's loss, Gasol found a way to pay tribute to his friend through his daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol, known as Ellie. In 2020, Pau Gasol and Catherine announced with excitement the arrival of their first daughter.

The news was especially significant for Gasol, as he chose his daughter's name in honor of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Ellie carries the name of Gianna, Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, as a tribute to his friend and as a gesture full of affection toward his family.

Ellie's name is not only a tribute to Kobe Bryant's memory but also a way to keep his legacy alive. Pau Gasol has expressed on numerous occasions how important Kobe was to him, both personally and professionally.

The Arrival of Max and the Growth of Pau Gasol's Family

In addition to the touching story of the little one's name, Pau Gasol and Catherine have continued to expand their family. In recent years, they welcomed their second child, Max, who is now one year old.

Pau Gasol hasn't hesitated to share his happiness with the world, frequently posting photos of his family life. Through social media, Pau Gasol's followers have been able to see Ellie and Max grow, enjoying their love and dedication.

Recently, Pau and Catherine announced that they are expecting their third child, adding a new chapter full of excitement to their family life. The couple shared the news with their followers through a charming photo with their two older children.

With the arrival of their third child, Pau Gasol and Catherine McDonnell continue to form a solid and loving family. Additionally, they keep the memory of their great friend Kobe Bryant alive, whom they will always carry in their hearts.