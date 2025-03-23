The Party with Alcohol and Other Things That Could End Mary of Denmark

The reign of Frederick X and Queen Mary of Denmark is going through a difficult stage. In recent months, various situations have affected the image of the Danish monarchy. From the controversial photos of the king with Genoveva Casanova to Mary's unexpected illness, the situation is not improving for the royal family.

As if all of the above were not enough, a documentary that puts the Danish royal family in a very bad light comes to public attention. It is information that is reported to have been considered a secret for some time. This has further complicated the difficult moment they were already experiencing.

| Europa Press

The Scandal in the Royal Guard Shakes Mary and the Danish Royal House

The recent documentary titled "The Drugged Bodyguards" has put the Royal Guard of Denmark under a very negative light. This elite corps, responsible for protecting the royal family since 1658, has been accused of drug use. The broadcast images showed a member of the Royal Guard snorting cocaine inside the barracks, evidencing the lack of discipline within the institution.

Former guards of the Royal Guard have confirmed that, in the past, there was a culture of debauchery, with uncontrolled parties and lax anti-doping controls. This behavior has tarnished the institution's reputation and has caused serious concern within the Royal House. The involvement of Frederick X, who was part of the corps in 1986, further aggravates the situation.

| Europa Press

The Pressure on Frederick X: A Monarch in Crisis?

This scandal occurs at a critical moment for Frederick X, who assumed the throne just a year ago. His reign, which began after the long and successful tenure of his mother, Margrethe II, has been marred by various controversies. The king, known as "Prince Turbo" in his youth for his fondness for speed and nightlife, has not been able to escape the media spotlight surrounding him.

The recent Royal Guard crisis, coupled with Queen Mary's illness, has affected the monarchy's stability. Additionally, Mary's health problems, which have forced her to cancel official commitments, have caused more pressure on the royal family. The Danish monarchy seems to be going through a stage of vulnerability, and Frederick X's image has been seriously compromised.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Despite the difficulties he faces, Frederick X has tried to maintain calm and control. However, the combination of scandals, coupled with his wife's health and now this, is undermining his authority. The future of the Danish monarchy depends on how the king can handle this situation.

The Danish monarchy faces an uncertain future, with several problems at hand, testing Frederick X's ability to lead. The damage to the royal family's image has been significant, and regaining the people's trust seems like a great challenge. Now, the Danes wonder if the monarchy will be able to overcome this crisis or if internal tensions will continue to affect its stability.