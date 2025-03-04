It's Official: U-turn in Pope Francis's Condition, According to Doctors

Pope Francis, hospitalized for days due to bronchitis with polymicrobial infection and bilateral pneumonia, continues his treatment. All under strict medical supervision, as his health condition requires. In recent hours, his situation has once again raised alarms, and the Vatican reported on his condition early in the morning.

According to the latest medical report, Pope Francis "slept through the night" and "is now resting," which is positive after a series of complications. In this regard, doctors have reported that he is in a state of rest after facing a critical episode on Monday. The Pontiff suffered "two episodes of acute respiratory failure" due to a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus.

All this led to a new bronchospasm crisis. In response to this situation, hospital doctors decided to perform two bronchoscopies to aspirate the "abundant secretions." This way, they managed to relieve the respiratory difficulties associated with bilateral pneumonia.

| Europa Press

Pope Francis's Health Is Increasingly Concerning

As part of the treatment, Pope Francis was again subjected to non-invasive mechanical ventilation. This is a procedure that has been used on various occasions to help him breathe more easily. Despite these critical episodes, the Vatican highlights that Pope Francis has remained "always alert, oriented, and cooperative."

Undoubtedly, this is an indication that his level of consciousness and response remains adequate. The situation remains delicate, and the prognosis continues to be "guarded." Doctors have not provided a clear estimate of his progress, which keeps the faithful and the international community on edge.

Concern for the health of the 88-year-old Pope has been a recurring theme in recent days. Especially since respiratory complications are a significant threat to people of his age. Since his admission, the Vatican has issued periodic statements to keep the faithful and the general public informed about Pope Francis's health status.

| Europa Press

The Church Prays for Pope Francis's Health

But so far, no more specific details have been given about the causes of his illness or the possible duration of his hospitalization. Francis had undergone a series of medical tests and procedures to control the infection and pneumonia. And, although his condition has shown some improvement, the circumstances remain uncertain.

Followers of the Pontiff, both in Rome and around the world, have expressed their support through prayers and messages of encouragement. Always hoping that he will overcome this difficult health stage. The Vatican has asked all Catholics to keep Francis in their prayers during his recovery.