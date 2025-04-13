It's Official: Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía Will Make a U-turn to the Problem

Infanta Sofía returned to Wales at the beginning of last January to continue her studies in the final year of high school. Since then, the youngest daughter of the kings hasn't set foot in Spain, not even to bid farewell to her sister when she set sail on the Juan Sebastián Elcano in January. Although she hasn't seen her family for a while, this issue could change, against all odds, and Sofía could return to her mother, Queen Letizia.

If there is a date marked on Infanta Sofía's calendar, it is next Saturday, May 24. It will be then when she and her classmates celebrate their graduation and, therefore, their last day at UWC Atlantic College. However, it is possible that the youngest daughter of King Felipe will land in Spain much earlier.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Casa Real, Europa Press

Infanta Sofía Could Do Something That Changes the Current Situation with Letizia

Sofía could make a trip to Spain to spend a few days with her family and celebrate her grandmother Paloma Rocasolano's birthday. The queen's mother will blow out the candles next Tuesday, the 15th. A date on which the retired nurse will turn 73 years old.

Her granddaughter Sofía is now enjoying a few days of vacation. Specifically, from this Monday until next April 21, the school where she studies takes a break from classes for a few days. This is why it would be logical to think that the young woman will return to her parents during Holy Week, as she did last year.

| Europa Press

It is worth remembering that last year around this time, the royal family took advantage of the return of the heiress and the infanta to the capital to be seen at some processions.

If Sofía's return to Spain is confirmed, she could accompany her grandmother Paloma Rocasolano on such a significant occasion. This would be the perfect excuse to reunite with her family shortly before finishing high school and graduating.

Something similar was done in mid-September by Princess Leonor, who took advantage of a break in her schedule at the Marín school to visit Queen Letizia. The young woman didn't want to miss her mother's birthday and thus had the opportunity to congratulate her in person.

Infanta Sofía Could Reunite with Her Family Sooner Than Expected

For now, the future plans of the youngest granddaughter of the emeritus kings haven't been disclosed. According to some media, Infanta Sofía, who will reach the age of majority on April 29, has no intention of receiving military training. It is likely that she will continue studying and do so abroad.

It will be in September when Sofía begins a new stage. Before that, she has several weeks of summer ahead in which she can spend time with her parents and her sister, to whom she is very close.

| @CasaReal, Instagram

The last time they were seen in public together was last October at the Princess of Asturias Awards. An occasion in which Sofía showed complicity with Leonor, who had a significant role that day. It won't be long before the sisters can be together again; it will be in June when the heiress is expected to finish her journey with the Juan Sebastián Elcano ship.