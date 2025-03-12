It's Official: Patricia Cerezo Doesn't Want to Hide and Has Acknowledged the Enrique Ponce Situation

During her last public appearance, Patricia Cerezo has decided not to hide anymore from the media. So much so that Paloma Cuevas's great friend has had no problem clearing up one of the latest rumors that have arisen around Enrique Ponce.

It was in mid-February when the magazine Lecturas published some photos of Luis Miguel and his current partner at the doors of the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid. That day, it was claimed, both went to visit a relative of the designer.

At the same time, it was also confirmed that Enrique Ponce had gone to these facilities to visit this person, a gesture that set off all the alarms. So much so that, since then, there has been speculation about a possible reunion between the bullfighter, Luis Miguel, and Paloma Cuevas.

Now, almost a month after this news came to light, Patricia Cerezo has cleared up all doubts. This Tuesday, March 11, the journalist attended the premiere of the movie Wolfgang, a moment that the media took advantage of to ask her about this well-known topic:

"I understand that the meeting wasn't like that. I mean, I understand that it wasn't, I know it wasn't like that, so well. Besides, if one day it happened, then it happened, but no, that information wasn't true."

For many years, Patricia Cerezo has maintained a close relationship with Paloma Cuevas, which is why she knows all the details of the businesswoman's life perfectly.

However, although she has always shown her loyalty to the designer by refusing to talk about her relationship with Luis Miguel, on this occasion, the journalist has broken her silence.

In front of the Europa Press cameras, Patricia Cerezo has denied the supposed face-to-face meeting that took place between the singer and Enrique Ponce at the mentioned hospital in Madrid.

Moreover, she has taken the opportunity to assure that, since her divorce from Paloma, she hasn't had any contact with the bullfighter. "No, the truth is that no. I haven't seen him in a long time," she assured the reporters.

Nevertheless, despite how much her friend suffered, Patricia Cerezo has made it clear that she wishes Enrique Ponce "the best." "He's a friend I care about a lot," she added.

Meanwhile, as expected, Ramón García's ex-wife has assured that her relationship with Paloma remains intact and that they see each other frequently. "With Paloma, yes, but well, we're friends, and this unites us forever," the communicator concluded.