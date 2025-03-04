Norwegian Prince Haakon and Mette-marit in the Spotlight: a Message Leaves Them Ko

The Norwegian Royal Family is experiencing one of its most delicate moments: Haakon of Norway and Mette-Marit are once again in the spotlight. The scandals regarding the alleged sexual abuses involving his stepson, Marius Borg, would be one of the reasons for this situation. Rumors of a possible marital crisis have intensified following the latest events that have cast doubt on the future of their relationship.

The Marius Borg Case Complicates the Situation

The arrest of Marius Borg, Mette-Marit's eldest son, on multiple charges has put pressure on the royal couple. Although Haakon and Mette-Marit tried to maintain their image intact, new details further complicate the situation. It has been revealed that Haakon was aware of his stepson's violent behavior long before his arrest.

| Europa Press

Messages between Haakon and the mother of a former girlfriend of Marius Borg show that the Prince of Norway already knew about the violence allegations. In one of these messages, Haakon assures the mother that he would investigate the situation: "Thank you for telling me the facts yesterday, I've taken note of what you've told me."

"It will be some time before we can investigate it, as I'll be traveling until Thursday; I'll talk to Marius." The victim's mother even suggested to Haakon of Norway to send him the photos of the bruises that her daughter allegedly received from his stepson. This discovery has put even more pressure on the Norwegian Royal Family.

Public Appearances: A Strengthened or Disguised Marriage?

Despite the rumors and scandals, Haakon and Mette-Marit try to show an image of unity. In their latest public appearance, they both attended the Nordic Ski World Championship, where they were photographed closely and affectionately. The German press quickly interpreted these images as a show of strength in their relationship.

"Mette-Marit and Haakon of Norway prove to be a strong duo and shield themselves despite difficult times," they stated in El Bunte. According to the media, the photos make it clear that Mette-Marit sees her husband as her greatest support during these challenging times. However, analysts continue to question whether this attitude is sincere or a facade.

Mette-Marit's Surprising Attitude in the Face of Adversity

What surprised the German press the most was Mette-Marit's relaxed behavior during the event. Despite the tensions in her personal life, the princess did not hide her enthusiasm. "Mette-Marit, in particular, can't hide her enthusiasm: in the stands, she cheers passionately, laughs heartily, and shows her emotions without filters," they highlighted.

This behavior has been interpreted as an attempt to show that, despite everything, Mette-Marit remains strong and happy by Haakon's side. Mette-Marit's attitude toward her husband has also drawn attention: "One detail is particularly striking: she repeatedly seeks her husband's proximity, a sign of deep connection."

Although rumors of a possible crisis continue, their public appearances suggest that, for now, they continue to present themselves as a united couple. However, questions about their future are inevitable. Will this unity be genuine or simply a facade to hide internal problems? Time will tell.