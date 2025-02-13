No One Expected the Latest Information About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Donald Trump has always been an outspoken critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, in his most recent statements, he has decided to soften his stance on Princess Diana's youngest son.

A Change of Tone Amid a Tense Relationship

In the past, Trump threatened to review Harry's visa if it was proven that he lied about his drug use when entering the U.S.

Now, in an interview with The New York Post, he has opted for a less aggressive speech: "I don't want to do it. I'll leave him alone, he already has enough problems with his wife. She is terrible," he stated.

These words have once again put the spotlight on the tense relationship between Trump and Meghan Markle. Their differences date back to 2016, when the then-actress publicly supported Hillary Clinton and called Trump a "misogynist." She also claimed that she would move to Canada if he won the presidential elections.

Praise for William and a Meeting in Paris

While Trump has toned down his attacks on Harry, he has not hesitated to highlight his admiration for Prince William. The former president had the opportunity to meet the heir to the British throne in December, during a private meeting in Paris.

"I think he's a good guy," Trump declared about the Prince of Wales. It is not the first time they have met. In 2019, they had already shared a table at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace when the Republican was still the U.S. president.

His words have been interpreted by some as a clear preference between the two sons of King Charles III. While Harry has been harshly criticized by Trump, William has received praise and a much closer attitude.

The Sussexes in the Spotlight in Canada

These statements come at a key moment for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Currently, both are in Canada for the Invictus Games, the sporting event created by Harry in 2014 for wounded war veterans.

The opening gala of the event featured renowned artists such as Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, and Chris Martin. For Harry, these games represent the last link to his past in the British royal family.

The relationship between Trump and the British royal family remains a topic of international interest. Although the former president has decided to "leave Harry alone," his words continue to generate debate and make it clear that his opinion of Meghan Markle has not changed.