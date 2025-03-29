No One Demanded What Sofía Suescun Has Revealed About 'Socialité': 'You're Going to Freak Out'

Sofía Suescun has once again surprised everyone with an unexpected revelation about her experience on Socialité. Sofía Suescun, who debuted as a presenter just two weeks ago, remains firm on the show despite initial speculations. A few days ago, Sofía Suescun made an unexpected confession that surprised her followers after revealing that: "You're going to be amazed".

Many thought her stint on the show would be brief, but the reality is quite different. Sofía has become a key part of the team.

| Telecinco

The Navarrese shares the set with María Verdoy and Antonio Santana, forming a trio that is generating a lot of buzz. Her presence on the show has caused great expectations and continues to make headlines. Her professionalism and charisma are winning over the audience, establishing her as one of the television revelations of the moment.

Sofía Suescun Becomes Another Face of Socialité

Last Sunday, Sofía appeared on the set with her boyfriend, Kiko Hernández. Both had a commitment to the show and didn't miss their appointment, despite the hectic weekend they had.

The two attended the Málaga Film Festival, an event full of glamour and media demands. With hardly any time to rest, they took a flight early Sunday morning to get to Madrid.

| Instagram, @kikookiko

At 8 a.m., Sofía landed in the capital. Without rest, she went directly to work. The TV personality showed her commitment to Socialité, reviewing the script backstage before going live.

Kiko Hernández, proud of his partner, didn't hesitate to praise her: "She's the most beautiful presenter". His words reflected the admiration he feels for her and the unconditional support he gives her in this new professional stage.

The Unexpected Confession of Sofía Suescun About Socialité

However, what has truly surprised Sofía's followers was her unexpected confession last Monday. Through her social media, the presenter revealed a detail that has caused a stir: "The stylist just left the house and oh my, the looks that are coming on Socialité". Her words have caused a wave of expectation among her fans, who are eager to see the outfits she will wear on the show.

| Instagram, @sofiasuescun

But she hasn't only talked about fashion. Sofía has also shared her happiness for this professional opportunity: "I couldn't be happier and more grateful".

Her enthusiasm is evident and everything suggests that her presence on Socialité will be prolonged over time. She has come to shine and, it seems, she is succeeding.