No One Expected What King Felipe Just Did With His Father, King Juan Carlos.

King Juan Carlos will return to Spain this March to participate once again in the Sanxenxo regattas. However, on this occasion, King Felipe will not meet with him, which has surprised many. Especially after father and son met in Galicia last September.

On that occasion, Felipe was joined by Letizia and Leonor, thus making it a very family-oriented meeting. However, this time, the king has completely ruled out traveling to Sanxenxo to see the emeritus. Despite being interested in Juan Carlos's health, Felipe prefers that contact with him be limited to phone calls.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

King Felipe Makes a Decision Regarding King Juan Carlos

There are 10 days left until King Juan Carlos lands in Spain again. It will be next March 15 when King Felipe's father steps foot in Sanxenxo to participate in the regattas. This will be the first time in 2025 that the emeritus sets foot on Spanish soil after his latest controversies with Bárbara Rey.

However, what no one expected was what Felipe has just done with his father: refusing to reunite with him in Galicia. Thus, the emeritus's visit to Sanxenxo this March will not include a meeting with his son. Felipe's decision surprises many, as it was expected that, due to the former monarch's delicate health, some kind of meeting would take place.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

It will not be so, and there is no information pointing to a change of opinion from Letizia's husband. Despite rumors of a possible meeting, the king's stance is clear: there will be no formal contact on this occasion. This unexpected decision, considering Felipe's concern for Juan Carlos's health, generates rumors about the state of the family relationship.

The king has remained alert to the latest updates about his father, maintaining contact via phone. Additionally, after the visits of Infantas Elena and Cristina to Abu Dhabi for their father's birthday, he inquired about how they saw him. However, now that he has the opportunity to see him in Galicia and learn firsthand about his condition, there will be no reunion.

King Juan Carlos Prepares His Return to Spain Away from King Felipe

The fact that King Felipe will not visit his father at such a critical time, when his health is fragile, is especially contradictory. Although Felipe has occasionally shown interest in his father's health, it is not the first time he has decided to maintain an institutional distance.

The last time they coincided was in September when, taking advantage of King Juan Carlos's visit to Galicia, he asked to see Leonor. The heir was at the Naval School of Marín, and from the Royal House, it was reported about that meeting between grandfather and granddaughter. A meeting in which Felipe and Letizia were also present.

| Twitter

Now the situation is different, and the king doesn't plan to meet with Juan Carlos. The emeritus's trip to Sanxenxo this March will be his first visit to Spain after several months of absence. In addition to participating in the regattas, he will take advantage of his trip to visit his doctor for his medical check-ups.

Recently, King Juan Carlos's health has deteriorated, and he has been receiving specific treatment in Vitoria for months. In fact, the doctor from the private clinic he attends, Eduardo Anitua, was present at his 86th birthday last January.

In this context, the former sovereign will receive the latest update on his health, which King Felipe will not know in person. He will do so via phone, as he has been doing for months.