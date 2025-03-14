No One Expected It: Albert of Monaco Confirms Rumors About Princess Gabriella

The rules governing succession in the Principality of Monaco are strict and very clear. Unlike many other European countries, Monaco continues to apply the Agnatic Law. This is a regulation that gives preference to males over females for occupying the throne.

This law is still in effect today in the small but powerful principality. Thus, Jacques, the son of Albert and Charlene, occupies the first place in the line of succession, even though his twin sister, Gabriella, came into the world before him.

The law makes it clear that, although both are legitimate children of Prince Albert, Jacques is the one who has the right to reign in the future. However, Albert of Monaco has confirmed the rumors about his daughter Gabriella.

| Europa Press

Albert of Monaco Confirms Rumors About Princess Gabriella

Albert of Monaco has expressed on various occasions his desire for both Jacques and Gabriella to play a significant role in the Principality. Although the succession to the throne is defined, Albert knows that it is not just about Jacques being the future monarch.

The prince has stated that, in his opinion, Gabriella will also have a key role in the administration and functioning of the Principality. Although she occupies the second place in the line of succession, her role is destined to be much more than a decorative figure.

| Europa Press

Prince Albert has made it clear that both siblings will complement each other, with Princess Gabriella playing an active and significant role. This approach reflects a modern and progressive view of the role of women in the monarchy.

Indeed, gender should not be an obstacle to playing an important role in public life. On several occasions, Albert has emphasized that, although Jacques is the direct successor, Gabriella's participation will be essential in the coming years.

| Europa Press

Albert of Monaco and His Two Children Out of Wedlock

Meanwhile, Prince Albert not only has his two twin children, Jacques and Gabriella, from his marriage to Charlene. He also has two older children, Jazmin Grace and Alexandre Grimaldi, born from previous relationships.

Unlike Jacques and Gabriella, these two children are not in the line of succession, as they were born out of wedlock. However, Albert has maintained a good relationship with both.

In 2022, Albert was seen enjoying a trip to New York with Jazmin and Alexandre, in a clear display of family closeness. Despite not being able to access the throne, Jazmin and Alexandre remain important members of the Grimaldi family.