No One Can Believe María Patiño's Exclusive About Anabel Pantoja: 'She's Going to Get Angry'

María Patiño revealed this week a previously unknown fact about Anabel Pantoja. The host of Ni que fuéramos warned the audience that what she was about to share would not be to the influencer's liking at all. "She's going to be upset that I'm saying this, but I know it was like this," Patiño explained before revealing that Pantoja has managed to pocket 50,000 euros in one month.

The Galician communicator made it clear that Anabel has managed to earn this significant sum of money when her image as a brand was at its peak.

For some time now, Isabel Pantoja's niece has positioned herself as a prominent figure in television and social media. The former collaborator of Sálvame later found a lucrative and profitable source of income through her activity on Instagram. The Sevillian has been sharing advertising content and promoting various brands for some time now without needing to leave her home.

María Patiño Reveals What Anabel Pantoja Has Managed to Earn in a Month

Back in the day on Sálvame, there was talk about the amount of money Kiko Rivera's cousin generates as a content creator thanks to social media. The digital marketing expert José Noblejas assessed the advertising posts as well as the collaborations the Andalusian carried out monthly on Instagram.

The influencer, with more than two million followers on her public profile currently, could generate an income of between 3,500 and 4,500 euros for each sponsored post. These figures suggest that just with her Instagram posts, she could be earning around 40,000 euros a month. Thus, the amount mentioned by the aforementioned professional is close to the figure provided by María Patiño on Ni que fuéramos.

Anabel Pantoja's Income Has Been Affected by the Open Judicial Investigation

It is clear that the singer's niece has managed to pocket significant sums of money. Anabel's popularity on social media attracted the interest of numerous brands, willing to work with her due to her great reach. Even more so after the arrival of her first daughter, Alma.

However, after the child's hospitalization and the subsequent judicial investigation that became known, Anabel's advertising income may have been affected. A situation that doesn't benefit her at all and could be close to being solved.

In recent days, it has been mentioned that it is possible that the judge in charge of the case will dismiss the case against her and the father of her daughter. Leticia Requejo warned on TardeAR: "In three or four weeks, the case will be dismissed." Good news that, if confirmed, would put an end to an unpleasant situation that has kept the couple in turmoil for the past three months.