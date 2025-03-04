Nidia Ripoll, Shakira's Mother, Makes a Decision That Leaves Many Speechless

Nidia Ripoll has made a decision that has surprised many: she will join her daughter, Shakira, on her upcoming concerts, although some of them have been canceled. The singer's mother has shown herself to be very close to the performer, especially during her recent performances, like the memorable concert Shakira gave in Barranquilla, her hometown. Despite the health challenges she faced some time ago, Nidia was in the front row, enjoying the show alongside thousands of fans.

At that concert in Barranquilla, Shakira gave one of her best performances, with a full house at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez. The singer's energy was overwhelming, and her fans bid her farewell with cheers and applause. In the midst of the crowd was Nidia Ripoll, who didn't stop following her daughter's show with a big smile.

| Europa Press

Although her delicate health condition was mentioned recently, Shakira's mother appeared in good spirits and enthusiasm, enjoying the event at all times. A video captured Nidia Ripoll standing, very alert to the show, while someone joined and cared for her. Meanwhile, her husband, William Mebarak, was in the hospital due to a new health complication.

The same night Shakira landed in Colombia, she went to visit her father, who recently celebrated his 93rd birthday. The singer didn't hesitate to dedicate time to her family, showing the strong bond that connects her to her parents, despite her schedule. In another viral video on TikTok, Nidia Ripoll can be seen singing along with Shakira one of the singer's early hits, Antología.

This song was part of her album Pies Descalzos, and seeing her mother sing it, many followers couldn't help but be moved by the complicity between mother and daughter. This gesture once again demonstrated Nidia's closeness to Shakira's career, who has always had her unconditional support. After Shakira's move to Miami, it is known that her parents settled in Colombia, north of Barranquilla, near her hometown.

Shakira, Very Attached to Her Roots

Shakira, at every opportunity she has, travels to Colombia to reunite with them and provide her support. In June 2023, shortly after her arrival in Miami, the singer made a trip to Barranquilla to be with her father during an important medical procedure. Additionally, she always ensures that her children, Milan and Sasha, spend time with their grandparents, strengthening family ties.

| Instagram, @shakira

During the concert in Barranquilla, Shakira paid an emotional tribute to her roots, wearing a sombrero vueltiao, a traditional symbol of the Colombian Caribbean coast. This gesture was a display of her pride in her origins and a way to connect with her local audience. The singer, with her 13 spectacular costume changes, made this performance unforgettable for her fans, who sang her songs with fervor.

However, Shakira has surprised everyone by announcing that she will cancel some of her upcoming concerts. The reason behind this decision is an error in the show that the singer wishes to correct before continuing with her tour. Despite the disappointment, Shakira has assured that she will take the necessary time to adjust the details and offer the best possible experience.

Nidia Ripoll's decision to join her daughter is a reflection of her constant support for Shakira, who has always highlighted the importance of her family in her life. Meanwhile, Shakira continues to work to offer the best of herself in every performance, ensuring that everything goes perfectly for her audience. Mother and daughter will continue to demonstrate their special bond at every step of this new stage in the singer's career.