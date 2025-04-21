Juan Carlos I's Money News That Casa Real Has Been Hiding for a Long Time

The emeritus king decided to voluntarily exile himself on August 3, 2020, when Juan Carlos I announced his decision to move his residence to Abu Dhabi. Since then, many have wondered where the money that supports Felipe VI's father comes from. It has now been revealed by the program TardeAR who financially supports him.

According to what was revealed on the aforementioned television show, the emeritus has the financial backing of two brothers. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the latter, internationally known for being the owner of the soccer team Manchester City.

Mohamed bin Zayed, meanwhile, is the head of state in the United Arab Emirates. A person considered by Juan Carlos de Borbón as one of his best friends and who holds a fortune of about $18 billion. He would be responsible for covering the main expenses.

Two Arab Sheikhs Are the Ones Who Finance the Emeritus's Expenses in Abu Dhabi

His brother, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, with an estimated fortune of $30 billion, finances the accommodation of the former Spanish Head of State for decades.

From TardeAR they claimed that he gifted the grandfather of the Princess of Asturias a mansion of 10,764 sq. ft. (1,000 square meters) located on Nurai Island. A residence whose value would exceed €11 million and features six bedrooms, a pool, a private beach, as well as all the luxuries corresponding to a property of this type.

Juan Luis Galiacho explained on the aforementioned Telecinco show that years ago the father of these sheikhs, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, granted Juan Carlos the "title of brother." A fact that helps understand this loyalty toward the emeritus.

Juan Carlos I Has Stated on More Than One Occasion That He Would Like to Settle in Spain

The journalist added that, in addition to the mentioned residence, "they have also placed a royal palace next to his palace." A gesture that confirms Juan Carlos I's privileged status in the Emirati power circle.

The truth is that, despite the privileges the emeritus enjoys, the father-in-law of Queen Letizia has shared with his close ones his desire to return to Spain. Although for now, it is not something that is on the horizon, the truth is that in a few weeks Juan Carlos could visit the nation of which he was monarch.

It is possible that the emeritus will travel to Sanxenxo after Easter. His desire is to participate in the regattas that will take place this coming weekend. A visit that will generate great expectation like all the previous ones he has made since he has set his residence in Abu Dhabi.