New words from Isabel Jiménez, Sara Carbonero's best friend: 'They say that...'

Isabel Jiménez has captivated her followers with her latest social media post. Sara Carbonero's best friend has shared some new words to welcome the month of February. "They say February is the border between winter and spring," the presenter begins.

"Welcome, my beautiful month," Isabel concludes, thus kicking off what is her favorite month. It's no wonder, as on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day, Isabel celebrates her birthday.

| Europa Press

Isabel Jiménez, Sara Carbonero's close friend, shares a beautiful message

Isabel Jiménez is experiencing one of her sweetest moments at the helm of Mediaset's News. Sara Carbonero's close friend is one of the most beloved journalists of the network, and her presence on Telecinco is guaranteed. Besides being passionate about information, Isabel is also passionate about life.

She demonstrates this every day on her Instagram profile, where she has just posted her latest words. "They say February is the border between winter and spring," Carbonero's friend wrote to celebrate the arrival of the new month. "Welcome, my beautiful month," Jiménez's message concludes, joined by some photos around Madrid.

This post follows another she shared on the last day of January. In it, she urged time to pass faster to welcome February. Now that it has arrived, Isabel is happy and eager to face new challenges.

But there is a significant reason why Jiménez calls this month "my beautiful month." On the upcoming February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day, Sara Carbonero's "sister" will celebrate her birthday.

Isabel turns 43 at her best moment both personally and professionally. In the professional field, the Almerian holds a privileged position in Telecinco's News. Despite numerous changes in the network, the journalist can boast of being one of the untouchables.

In fact, a few months ago she won the Ondas Award for the best television presenter. An award she received with great joy and pride.

Isabel Jiménez, Sara Carbonero's great support

If in the professional field, Isabel can boast of her success, it's no less in the personal field. Jiménez strives to keep her private life separate, but her almost fraternal relationship with Sara Carbonero is well known.

Both journalists have become inseparable and together have faced life's adversities. Especially during the worst moment for Casillas's ex when she was diagnosed with a tumor. Isabel didn't leave her side and, as Sara recounted, was even with her during the long hours in the hospital.

| Instagram, @isabeljimenezt5

Life taught them a valuable lesson they had to learn the hard way. They emerged stronger and more united than ever. Since then, they haven't stopped sharing good times and traveling together.

The last destination they shared was to the north last November. There they enjoyed wonderful landscapes and time together. "Nothing to say," Carbonero posted alongside several snapshots with Isabel.

Additionally, they have also launched a joint business project whose common thread is fashion, the great passion of Isabel and Sara. It's called Slow Love, a sustainable fashion company that seeks to respect the environment.

Without a doubt, Isabel has more than enough reasons to celebrate the start of the new month with countless plans in mind. The main one, her birthday, where messages from her loved ones, including her close friend Sara Carbonero, won't be missing.