New Blow for William and Harry: Their Mother Lady Di Would Be Heartbroken

David Sassoon, the designer who helped shape the image of Diana of Wales during her early years as a princess, has passed away at the age of 92. Leading the prestigious house Bellville Sassoon, Sassoon was a witness and architect of a transformation that impacted fashion. That also changed the public perception of the British royal family in the 1980s.

A Career Marked by Haute Couture and Royalty

Sassoon's story in fashion began in 1958, when he joined Belinda Bellville's workshop, and together, they turned their salon into a reference for aristocratic fashion. What he didn't imagine then was that a shy 19-year-old would change his life forever. That young woman was Diana Spencer, still unknown to many.

| Europa Press

Their first meeting was, curiously, a misunderstanding: Diana entered the store looking for an ivory dress, but she wasn't recognized by the saleswoman, who recommended she visit Harrods. There she ended up buying the famous blue dress with which she appeared alongside Charles in their engagement announcement. It was David Sassoon's mother, a regular client, who convinced the future princess to return and, from then on, the relationship between designer and muse became inseparable.

The Beginning of a Personal and Professional Bond

The first commission was a pink ruffled outfit that Diana wore when leaving for her honeymoon. That piece was the beginning of a lasting collaboration that led Sassoon to become her personal dressmaker, working from Kensington Palace. He carried out more than 60 designs for her, all intended to reflect her public role and personal evolution.

| Europa Press

Sassoon witnessed up close the pressure the princess was under: "The journalists constantly harassed her," he recalled. To protect her privacy, they used the code name "Miss Buckingham." Amid the media frenzy, he became a silent support, dressing a woman who wanted to say something with her clothes.

The designer valued her natural elegance: "She had a very beautiful physique, her complexion allowed for working with many colors," he said. But beyond the appearance, Diana broke molds. She was the first royal to attend official events in pants, avoided gloves, and didn't always wear a hat, something unusual for the time.

| Europa Press

Beyond Lady Di: A Legacy of Style

Sassoon's influence wasn't limited to Diana, as he also designed for other women of the royal family, such as Princess Margaret and Princess Anne. However, it was with Lady Di that he achieved his greatest recognition. Together, they created an image that is still remembered today for its elegance and boldness.

David Sassoon not only dressed a princess, he contributed to defining a figure that would become a global icon. His legacy lives on in every photo, in every public appearance, and in every tribute to the unforgettable Diana of Wales. Now, Princes William and Harry mourn the death of someone who was so important to their mother.