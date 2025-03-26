Montserrat Bernabéu Should Worry About What's Confirmed Regarding Piqué and Shakira

The separation between Gerard Piqué and Shakira remains one of the most talked-about topics in the media, especially due to the episodes that have marked this difficult stage. One of the most symbolic moments of this separation was the famous witch episode.

Shakira hung one on her balcony, facing Piqué's parents' house, especially toward Montserrat Bernabéu, the footballer's mother. This gesture clearly showed the pain the Colombian singer was going through.

Now, the latest news related to the sale of the mansion they shared in Esplugues de Llobregat in Barcelona adds a new layer of complication. It seems the former couple is having trouble selling the house.

| Europa Press

Gerard Piqué and Shakira Can't Agree

The separation of Piqué and Shakira has been much more complex than initially thought. One of the most contentious points of this separation has been the sale of the family mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat, in Barcelona.

A property that has witnessed many important moments in the couple's life and their children Milan and Sasha. This property, with its imposing white facade at the top of Ciudad Diagonal, has been their home since the beginning of their relationship.

| Europa Press

However, it has now become a symbol of the breakup. Shakira, as expected, has a very clear vision about the sale of the house. According to paparazzo Jordi Martín, she is in no hurry to get rid of it.

While Montserrat Bernabéu's son would be willing to sell the property for a much lower price, Shakira remains firm. The singer has set the mansion's value at 12 million euros, while Piqué would be willing to sell it for 6 million.

| Europa Press

The Confrontation Between the Former Couple Is More Alive Than Ever

The situation, far from calming down, seems to be intensifying. The confrontations between Shakira and Piqué continue, and Gerard's mother, Montserrat Bernabéu, is at the center of it all.

One way or another, everything suggests that the tensions between both parties will continue to make news. The dispute over the property reflects much more than a disagreement; it is a reflection of the power both want to have over their future.