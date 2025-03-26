Michael Dixon, King Charles III's Doctor: 'I've Witnessed Their Effects'

The truth is that recent times have been complicated for the British Royal House, with several news stories that have shocked the British people. The first of these was the abdominal surgery undergone by Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

However, what has garnered even more attention has been the cancer diagnosis of Charles III. This unexpected blow to the health of Camilla's husband has caused endless speculations and concerns, both in the public and private spheres.

Michael Dixon, the Controversial Doctor of King Charles III

In light of this difficult moment, one of the figures who has gained even more relevance is Michael Dixon, head of the royal medical team. Dixon, a doctor with more than 50 years of experience, has been a key figure in the Royal House for more than two decades.

However, his presence is not without controversy. The choice of Dixon as Charles III's medical advisor was met with some doubts. All this due to his opinions and practices outside the conventional medical field.

Dr. Dixon is known for his strong support of homeopathy, an alternative medicine system that has caused debates in the scientific community. Among his most controversial statements, he has claimed that "Christian faith healing" can be beneficial for patients.

Additionally, in a 2022 speech, he said: "Today my own arsenal includes a mix of massages, breathing techniques, self-hypnosis, mind/body therapies, a variety of herbs, diets, and a growing interest in healthy eating."

"This has turned my professional life from gray to color. By learning these techniques and frequently referring to much more qualified therapists, I have witnessed the beneficial effects on many patients."

A viewpoint that has concerned many medical experts in the United Kingdom. These beliefs have been labeled as worrying, especially given the delicate medical situation of the king himself.

Charles III's support for homeopathy is well known. The king has been a protector of alternative treatments for years and was even named Patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy in London in 2019.

In 2006, the then Prince of Wales spoke before the World Health Organization, stating that governments should "abandon their conventional mindset." This thinking, along with his close relationship with Dixon, has raised concerns.

Buckingham Palace Has Issued an Urgent Statement

However, Buckingham Palace has tried to reassure the public. Clarifying that, although Dixon is a supporter of homeopathy, he doesn't believe it can cure cancer. This way, the Royal House attempts to dispel doubts about his methods.

In this context, the health of Charles III has caused great concern due to the controversy surrounding his medical team. Despite Buckingham's attempts to calm fears, the combination of conventional and alternative treatments remains a topic of debate.