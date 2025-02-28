Meritxell Huertas Makes a Radical Decision in 'com Si Fos Ahir' That No One Expected

Opportunities don't wait and Gina, played by Meritxell Huertas, has made a decision with no turning back. The buying and selling of a building is a business that can't be missed, and she, with her determination, moves forward regardless of who is or isn't present.

What she doesn't imagine is that her choice will trigger a chain reaction, with Lídia leading a race against time to prevent the inevitable. Meanwhile, other characters in Com si fos ahir also face their own conflicts.

Joel hides a disturbing secret, Litus begins to doubt his decision about Ismael and Íngrid has no intention of sitting idly by. A chapter full of tension and revelations that will leave TV3's audience on edge.

| TV3

Meritxell Huertas Sells the Building Without Consulting Lídia

Gina has always been decisive. The sale of the building was hanging in the air, but with no news from Lídia, she decides not to wait any longer and formalizes the deal with Àlvar. What she sees as a simple real estate transaction could be seen by her cousin as a betrayal.

When Lídia finds out what happened, she can't believe it. She isn't willing to accept that Gina has made such an important decision without consulting her, and she sets out to stop everything before it becomes irreversible. But Gina has already signed.

| TV3

Joel and His Disturbing Notebook

Quique can't believe what he finds in Joel's notebook, as he discovers stories that don't belong to him. They are tales that speak of him, Cèlia, and Adrià, but written as if they were his own. The question is: why? Is it admiration or is there something more behind it?

On the other hand, Litus was determined for Ismael to leave school, but Marta and Salva have made him doubt. Their words have resonated with him, and now he isn't so sure he's making the right decision.

For Íngrid, Ismael needs a lesson and she isn't willing to wait. She has already mapped out her plan, but what no one knows is how far she is willing to go. Will it get out of hand? The next chapter of Com si fos ahir promises strong emotions.