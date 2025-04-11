Meghan Markle in Trouble: The News Even Prince Harry Can't Cover Up

In a single headline-grabbing move, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again taken center stage in public conversation, each on their own and on both sides of the Atlantic. While she launches her new brand with homemade products and a podcast, he is at the center of a legal scene in London over his security battle. Two different scenarios, one same strategy: to keep being the center of attention.

Harry Returns to London with Claims

The Duke of Sussex reappeared in the United Kingdom, this time at the Royal Courts of Justice: his goal is for the State to cover his personal security during his visits. After leaving his royal duties in 2020, his taxpayer-funded protection was withdrawn. That is exactly what he is claiming: to have escorts paid by British taxpayers again.

According to his lawyer Shaheed Fatima, both he and Meghan Markle were "forced to step back" from the royal family due to a lack of institutional support. The lawyer even stated that Harry was "treated unfairly" and that his situation was never formally discussed. Not even after direct threats like the one from the Al Qaeda group, which allegedly called for the prince's assassination.

In the hearing, reporters captured a revealing gesture: Harry, visibly upset, threw his pen to the ground and then wrote an urgent message on a note that he passed to his lawyer. A tense moment in a legal battle that hasn't ended.

Meghan Markle Changes Course and Reinvents Herself

Meanwhile, in Montecito, Meghan launched her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, interviewing Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble. The Duchess also talked about her venture As Ever, a brand with simple yet carefully presented food products. During the episode, she mentioned that she had suffered postpartum preeclampsia, although she didn't specify with which of her children.

The interview, far from being an inspiring meeting between entrepreneurial women, was seen by many as an empty space and seemed like a chat between two privileged figures enjoying their status. "She is one of my closest friends," Meghan said about Whitney. The tone of the conversation revolved more around boxes, packaging, and essences than real business advice.

While Harry fights for his protection and Meghan for positioning her brand, their image continues to generate controversy. Harry's lawyer insisted that their departure from the monarchy wasn't voluntary. But at the same time, they haven't stopped building their own empire from California.

From Philanthropy to Gourmet Products

Five years ago, when they resigned from their official roles, they did so with the speech of wanting to change the world. Today, their plans seem to revolve more around personal projects than global causes, although there are exceptions. After his time in London, Harry traveled to Ukraine to meet with wounded soldiers, as part of his work with the Invictus Games.

This type of gesture still reflects their commitment, although they are overshadowed by commercial launches and escort disputes. The contrast between their former altruistic message and their current actions hasn't gone unnoticed.

The public perception of the Sussexes remains divided. For some, they are still victims of an institution that didn't understand them, and for others, they have gone from seeking justice to selling jams. Between these two visions, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to chart their path, controversial and highly visible.