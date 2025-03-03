Meghan Markle Publishes a Photo of Her Daughter Lilibet and Everyone Notices the Same Thing

Meghan Markle has once again captured attention on social media with an image that hasn't gone unnoticed. Through her Instagram stories, Meghan has shared a heartwarming moment with her daughter Lilibet and a very special visitor. The photos and videos, which have caused numerous comments, reveal the close relationship the duchess maintains with her inner circle.

The detail that has most caught attention is the presence of a well-known figure in the sports scene and Meghan's close friend. The snapshot shows a familiar and relaxed scene where little Lilibet enjoys a board game at home. The images shared by the Duchess of Sussex reveal that the guest was none other than Serena Williams.

| Instagram, @meghan

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle, a Bond That Transcends the Years

The former tennis player, who has been one of Meghan Markle's greatest confidantes, appears sitting next to Lilibet during an afternoon of games. In the message joining the post, Meghan wrote: "When the aunties come to play and party! Love you." The relationship between the two dates back more than a decade when they met at a sports event in 2010.

However, their friendship was solidified in 2014 and since then, they have been inseparable. Serena was present at Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding in 2018 and has been a constant support for the duchess in recent years. In the Sussex household, the athlete is known as "aunt" to little Archie and Lilibet, reflecting the closeness they maintain.

The photos, although carefully edited to protect the child's privacy, show a relaxed atmosphere. Meghan, Serena, and Lilibet appear barefoot on a straw mat while enjoying the game. In one of the images, the little one can be seen watching the tennis champion's moves alertly.

| Europa Press

The Duchess of Sussex Takes the Opportunity to Promote Her Upcoming Project

Beyond the family image, Meghan Markle has also taken the opportunity to make a subtle reference to her new project on Netflix. Her show With Love, Meghan promises to show a more personal side of the Duchess of Sussex, away from controversy.

In another video snippet shared, Serena and Lilibet remain focused on their game, reinforcing the bond between them. The post ends with a black-and-white image of Meghan and Serena embracing in an emotional hug, a gesture that makes it clear their friendship remains unbreakable.

Meghan Markle's gesture has caused all kinds of comments on social media, with many followers highlighting the difference between her life in California and that of the British Royal Family. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surround themselves with their closest circle, and relations with the Princes of Wales remain a topic of speculation.